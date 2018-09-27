News

Will you be attending Indo Livestock 2019?

Indonesia's number one livestock and feed industry show returns to Surabaya

Surabaya will once again host the 17th Indonesia's No.1 Livestock, Feed, Dairy, and Fisheries Industry Show in Indonesia - INDO LIVESTOCK 2019 Expo & Forum incorporating with Indo Feed 2019, Indo Dairy 2019 and Indo Fisheries 2019, on 3 - 5 July 2019 at Grand City ConvexIndonesia.

Hosted by the Directorate General of Livestock and Animal Health, Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia, INDO LIVESTOCK Expo & Forum is today a 'must attend' event for decision makers and buyers across Asia. More than 12,000 trade visitors and delegates, are expected to attend the Expo, Seminar and Technical Presentation in 2019. Some 400 exhibitors from 40 countries will once again participate. INDO LIVESTOCK 2019 is proven to be the preferred venue for buyers to source for new technology and equipment and where industry professionals get update on the latest technological advances and industry trends.

The event will provide exhibitions and demonstration from the following areas:

• Meat processing

• Husbandry and feeding techniques

• Feed storage / feed production

• Milking and cooling technology

• Measuring, instrumentation and control

• Safety systems

• Stable / hall engineering

• Transport vehicles

• Management and consulting services

• Recycling and waste disposal systems

• Breeding animals, breeding programs, trade

• Animal health

The event is organised by Napindo Media Ashatama.

MEREBO will organise the "Europe, America & Australia Pavilion" dedicated to companies, associations, chambers and trade press of these continents.

