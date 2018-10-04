ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Simple guide for measuring V-Belts

04 October 2018


Hog Slat

Replacing the belts on fans every year is a smart investment to ensure they are delivering their maximum performance. Worn fan belts can cause as much as 20% loss of cfm output.

Ordering the correct replacement fan belt is as easy taking a few simple measurements.

First, to determine what type of belt is on your fan, measure the width of the belt. Most fan belts are A type belts with a measurement of 1/2″. If the fan belt measures 5/8″ it is classified as type B belt. You may see a belt described as type AX. The X means it has a cogged design or notches in the belt. The cogged profile increases the power transfer and typically used for only industrial applications because of their higher cost.

Next, you need to measure the length of the belt. Use a cloth measuring tape (not a steel one) and wrap it around the outside of the belt. You also use a thin string to take this measurement and place it on a steel tape to get the correct length.

Next, for “A” Belts (1/2” width) subtract two-inches from the outside measurement to select the correct V-belt. For example, if the outer measurement is 48-inches and you subtract two inches, then HSA46 would be the right belt for your fan.

For “B” Belts (5/8” width) subtract 3” from the outside measurement to select the correct V-Belt. For example, if the outer measurement is 48-inches and you subtract three inches, then HSB45 would be the right belt for your fan.

Hog Slat’s line of GroBelts offers producers a top quality V-belts at a great price. GroBelts feature wear resistant, high modulus compression rubber embedded with polyester cords to reduce stretch. To order go to GroBelts.

Also, see our Laser Pully Alignment Kit. At only $14.95 it’s a great tool to accurately check the alignment of the drive pulleys while you are changing the fan belts.

ThePigSite News Desk More Hog Slat News
Heating and Ventilation, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Hog Slat offers safe, affordable solution to check feed bin levels

News from United States  03 October 2018

What's all that gunk on my cool cell pads?

News from United States  30 September 2018

ESF might not be the best choice for your farm

News from United States  26 September 2018

You can't afford a cheap motor

News from United States  24 September 2018

Treating swine drinking water

News from Global  09 August 2018

More News

Life after zinc oxide - 3 tips for tackling post-weaning diarrhoea

News from European Union   04 October 2018

Good data key to making sound PRRS decisions

News from United States   03 October 2018

US Ag Barometer drops to lowest level in two years as farm financial conditions worsen

News from United States   03 October 2018

US, Canada, Mexico reach deal on new trade pact

News from United States   03 October 2018

Merck Animal Health extends scholarship support to next generation of livestock veterinarians

News from United States   02 October 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter October 2018

News from European Union   02 October 2018

Are we breeding our sows to death?

News from United States   02 October 2018

EU pig prices: stabilising on a low level

News from European Union   02 October 2018

Optimal environmental settings cut costs and boost productivity

News from Canada   02 October 2018

Locking out PDCOV requires attention to biosecurity detail

News from United States   02 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books