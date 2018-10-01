ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

A real taste of Spain: the traditional Ibérico pig slaughter celebration

01 October 2018

Join the local food travel specialists, A Taste of Spain, on their immersive tour into traditional Ibérico pig production, slaughter and charcuterie

Local food travel specialists - A Taste of Spain - are preparing for the 2019, new edition of the truly authentic Ibérico pig immersion tour.

A five days’ programme in the beautiful Aracena Natural Park, just over an hour drive from Seville, offers participants the opportunity to join a local family of Ibérico farmers during their traditional pig slaughter celebration. The celebrations involve butchering classes and learning the art of charcuterie. Participants will also hone their skills in traditional cooking and encounter immersive tasting experiences of traditional Spanish cuisine.

This “Traditional Ibérico Pig Slaughter Experience Tour” is designed for a small group of maximum eight people with a special interest in experiencing first-hand the traditions behind the world’s best ham.

This group tour can be combined with an add-on private programme in Seville, or elsewhere in Spain.

If interested, please contact Miguel at miguel@atasteofspain.com

