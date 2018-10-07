ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Your next livestock medicator should be electric

07 October 2018


Hog Slat

It is a standard production practice to use water driven medicators to administer medications, vaccines, and supplements to livestock and poultry. With good water quality and routine maintenance, virtually all brands of water driven medicators do an excellent job of accurately delivering the correct dosages.

Poor water quality causes most of the problems producers experience when using this type of injection equipment. Water with high levels of dissolved chemicals (hard water) and impurities like sand and scale, can cause damage to seals, plungers, and pistons. Also, as some producers have moved to ABF production, chemicals used for water treatment have proved particularly corrosive to the moving parts of water driven medicators.

Electric pumps used in the water treatment industry have proved effective in overcoming the problems with water quality and harsh chemicals. Drinking water does not travel through the pump; instead, it receives a signal from an in-line water meter. Based on the water flow passing through the meter, the electric pump injects accurate dosages from the stock tank directly into the water line.

The primary electric medicator currently in use for livestock and poultry production is the peristaltic pump. Peristaltic pumps use a roller device to squeeze stock solution through a hose or tube. The primary wear part is inexpensive tube kit that is easy to replace. Peristaltic pumps are excellent at delivering accurate dosages at low water flows, typical when starting new flock or group. See Stennicator

Another type of electric pump uses a moulded PTFE or Teflon diaphragm to dose chemicals. The Teflon diaphragm features excellent chemical resistance. Wear is virtually nonexistent on this part as the pumping movement amounts to only about 1/8" of flex. Diaphragm pumps handle low flows exceptionally well and also provide accurate metering at higher flows typically found at the end of a grow out period.

The direct injection design of electric medicators allows operation in poor water conditions that damage water driven medicators.

ThePigSite News Desk More Hog Slat News
Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Simple guide for measuring V-Belts

News from United States  04 October 2018

Hog Slat offers safe, affordable solution to check feed bin levels

News from United States  03 October 2018

What's all that gunk on my cool cell pads?

News from United States  30 September 2018

ESF might not be the best choice for your farm

News from United States  26 September 2018

You can't afford a cheap motor

News from United States  24 September 2018

More News

Expert panel warns that Brexit trade deals may be the biggest risk to high animal welfare

News from United Kingdom   05 October 2018

Vietstock 2018: revealing the keys to success in pig production

News from Viet Nam   05 October 2018

Illinois farmer named America's Pig Farmer of the Year

News from United States   05 October 2018

Thai livestock industry marks 2018 as one of the best years for animal welfare

News from Thailand   05 October 2018

Measuring up: methionine sources

News from United States   05 October 2018

Is your pig barn a sitting fire hazard?

News from United States   04 October 2018

CME lean hog future prices highest since April 2018

News from United States   04 October 2018

Life after zinc oxide - 3 tips for tackling post-weaning diarrhoea

News from European Union   04 October 2018

Good data key to making sound PRRS decisions

News from United States   03 October 2018

US Ag Barometer drops to lowest level in two years as farm financial conditions worsen

News from United States   03 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books