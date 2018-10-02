ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU pig prices: stabilising on a low level

02 October 2018
With quotations continuing to decrease over the past weeks, the first rays of hope of market stabilisation are appearing on the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter markets this current week of slaughter

Starting from Germany, where an unchanged recommended price was announced last Wednesday, the prices were also maintained in Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium.

It’s the unchanged Belgian price in particular which is a positive sign in view of the outbreak of African swine fever in wild boar. As is heard, marketing pork and pigs for slaughter from Belgium continues to be a difficult issue. Buyers are only found because of very favourable prices in most of the cases.

The prices continue to decrease in Spain, France and in Denmark. For seasonal reasons, the quantities on offer in Spain are meeting weak demand. Accordingly, prices are dropping, with the slaughter weights going up at the same time.

The French meat markets are also very well supplied at present. With the Breton slaughter companies having been on strike the week before last week, an additional backlog supply was caused on the live animals’ market.

Because of the latest price decrease in Denmark, the price there has dropped behind the German quotation. The second half of 2018 sees the Danes facing major difficulties with competitive pig prices. The prices on the Asian export markets may be regarded as the main reason.

Trend for the German market

Although Wednesday will be a public holiday in Germany, the live animals’ market for pigs mature for slaughter is altogether balanced throughout the country. Some lots have already been brought forward. Thus, only minor backlog supply is reported on. From today’s point of view, an unchanged quotation would be in line with the market situation.

 

Click here for more news and market reports 

 

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Slaughter, Diagnostics


