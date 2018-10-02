ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Merck Animal Health extends scholarship support to next generation of livestock veterinarians

02 October 2018

MSD Animal Health - Pigs

Merck Animal Health, in partnership with the Food Systems Fellowship Program coordinated by the Michigan State University (MSU) College of Veterinary Medicine, is pleased to award three scholarships to veterinary students who are participating in the program.

Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to advance his or her education in livestock production.

“With the population booming, livestock veterinarians are – and will continue to be – essential to ensure animal welfare while maintaining a sustainable, safe and nutritious food supply for future generations,” said Justin Welsh, D.V.M, executive director of livestock technical services for Merck Animal Health. “We are honored to support these bright veterinary students in their educational endeavors as they prepare for the important task of helping to feed our world.”

“The Food Systems Fellowship Program exposes veterinary students to diverse value-added experiences which equip them with the knowledge to serve as impactful food animal industry leaders in the future,” said Dan Grooms, D.V.M., Ph.D., MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. “Merck Animal Health’s ongoing partnership has been vital to helping us establish an important foundation for our students as they prepare for their veterinary careers.”

The following students will receive 2018 Merck Animal Health Scholarships:

  • Meggan Freeland of Parma, Mich., is a fourth-year student at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She has gained diverse experience working on dairy and swine farms, as well as serving as a veterinary assistant at a local large animal clinic. After graduating, Meggan plans to work as a production animal veterinarian and perform advanced reproductive techniques for cattle, goats and sheep.
  • Jacqueline Maeroff of Ann Arbor, Mich., is a fourth-year veterinary student at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She has experience working as a veterinary assistant at a dairy teaching and research center; as an intern at a genetics company; and as a research assistant at MSU. Jacqueline aspires to work in food animal private practice after she graduates before taking on a role in the research or public health field.
  • Kellie Rizzolo of Stockbridge, Mich., is a second-year veterinary student at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She has experience working at the MSU Beef Center and Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory; the Michigan Milk Producers Association; and the Feracare Wildlife Centre in South Africa. After Kellie graduates, she plans to work as a bovine and small ruminant practitioner while focusing on ways to improve livestock management practices to positively impact herd health in the United States and underserved areas in Africa.

For additional information on the Food Systems Fellowship Program, visit www.cvm.msu.edu/fsf.

ThePigSite News DeskMore MSD Animal Health News
Company/Products, Training & Development


Share This

News By

Related News

Merck Animal Health introduces new vaccine for PRRS

News from United States  24 September 2018

MSD Animal Health teams with Penn Vet to host swine university to educate young veterinary professionals

News from United States  24 July 2018

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

News from Global  12 June 2018

Intradermal vaccination: The faster, calmer way of vaccinating your herd

News from Global  23 April 2018

MSD Animal Health continues its partnership with WeForest to promote a healthy planet

News from United States  19 April 2018

More News

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter October 2018

News from European Union   02 October 2018

Are we breeding our sows to death?

News from United States   02 October 2018

EU pig prices: stabilising on a low level

News from European Union   02 October 2018

Optimal environmental settings cut costs and boost productivity

News from Canada   02 October 2018

Locking out PDCOV requires attention to biosecurity detail

News from United States   02 October 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S.D.A. September Hogs and Pigs Report

News from United States   02 October 2018

CBS launches new Feed Science Platforms for optimising pig production

News from Canada   01 October 2018

A real taste of Spain: the traditional Ibérico pig slaughter celebration

News from Spain   01 October 2018

New research highlights the daily pressures on UK farmers

News from United Kingdom   01 October 2018

What's all that gunk on my cool cell pads?

News from United States   30 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books