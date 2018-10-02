News

Merck Animal Health extends scholarship support to next generation of livestock veterinarians

Merck Animal Health, in partnership with the Food Systems Fellowship Program coordinated by the Michigan State University (MSU) College of Veterinary Medicine, is pleased to award three scholarships to veterinary students who are participating in the program.

Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to advance his or her education in livestock production.

“With the population booming, livestock veterinarians are – and will continue to be – essential to ensure animal welfare while maintaining a sustainable, safe and nutritious food supply for future generations,” said Justin Welsh, D.V.M, executive director of livestock technical services for Merck Animal Health. “We are honored to support these bright veterinary students in their educational endeavors as they prepare for the important task of helping to feed our world.”

“The Food Systems Fellowship Program exposes veterinary students to diverse value-added experiences which equip them with the knowledge to serve as impactful food animal industry leaders in the future,” said Dan Grooms, D.V.M., Ph.D., MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. “Merck Animal Health’s ongoing partnership has been vital to helping us establish an important foundation for our students as they prepare for their veterinary careers.”

The following students will receive 2018 Merck Animal Health Scholarships:

Meggan Freeland of Parma, Mich ., is a fourth-year student at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She has gained diverse experience working on dairy and swine farms, as well as serving as a veterinary assistant at a local large animal clinic. After graduating, Meggan plans to work as a production animal veterinarian and perform advanced reproductive techniques for cattle, goats and sheep.

Jacqueline Maeroff of Ann Arbor, Mich. , is a fourth-year veterinary student at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She has experience working as a veterinary assistant at a dairy teaching and research center; as an intern at a genetics company; and as a research assistant at MSU. Jacqueline aspires to work in food animal private practice after she graduates before taking on a role in the research or public health field.

Kellie Rizzolo of Stockbridge, Mich., is a second-year veterinary student at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine. She has experience working at the MSU Beef Center and Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory; the Michigan Milk Producers Association; and the Feracare Wildlife Centre in South Africa. After Kellie graduates, she plans to work as a bovine and small ruminant practitioner while focusing on ways to improve livestock management practices to positively impact herd health in the United States and underserved areas in Africa.

For additional information on the Food Systems Fellowship Program, visit www.cvm.msu.edu/fsf.