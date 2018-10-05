ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Vietstock 2018: revealing the keys to success in pig production

05 October 2018

Vietstock 2018 is set to commence this month with an influential line-up of speakers gathering at the event from 17 to 19 October 2018

Vietstock 2019 will run from 17-19 October at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event is a collaboration of Vietfeed 2018, Vietmeat 2018 and the Aquaculture Vietnam 2018 Conference to provide a one-stop event for solutions to all who are involved in livestock, feed, meat and aquaculture.

Established in 2004, the 9th edition of Vietstock and its co-located shows are expected to attract 350 leading exhibitors and more than 12,000 trade visitors and delegates from the feed, livestock, meat and aquaculture industries from Vietnam and beyond.

Over and above the average product and technology showcase, the three days are also filled with informative seminars and workshops for visitors to stay informed with all the latest news, share experiences and create valuable connections within the livestock and aquaculture industry.

Who are the speakers?

Vietstock 2018 is delighted to announce the line-up of keynote speakers for the Technical Seminar on Pig Production including:

• Swine Veterinarian / Practitioner

• Associate professor, Department of Farm Resources and Production Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Kasetsart University, Kamphangsaen, Thailand (1997 - 2017).

• Assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Animal Reproduction, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Kasetsart University, Kamphangsaen campus, Thailand (1994 - 1997).

• Founder for PigLIVE and FeedLIVE software, for Pig farmers.

• Swine Veterinarian Extension, Kasetsart University, 1990 - 2017.

• Analyst Programmer for livestock software development and database in dairy and pig farms for over 20 years.

• Co-founder for DairyCHAMP software, for dairy herd management.

• Assistant Professor, Department of Farm Resources and Production Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Kasetsart University (2006 - present).

• Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.

• Consultants for 4 pig farms (20,000 sows).

• Former Technical consultant for Intervet / Schering-Plough, PIC Siam Co., Bayer (Thailand).

• Trainee membership: American Society of Andrology and International Society of Andrology, 2000 - 2002.

• Scientific Session Committee, 13th Graduate Student Physiology Research Symposium, North Carolina State University, April 2000.

• Director of Xuan Phu Cooperative: Xuan Phu Corporative is a financial member of The Canada Center for Swine Improvement (CCSI) and The Canadian Livestock Records Corporation (CLRC). At Xuan Phu Corporative, we produce our purebreds are independently verified by the CCSI and we can issue the Pedigree Certificate for five GGP generations or more from the CCSI.

Topics covered

  • Meat quality and productivity of Canadian boar.
  • Efficient disease prevention in swine farm.
  • Improving pig performance genetically.
  • Enhancing profitability through advanced farm management.
  • Good practices to overcome industry difficulties.

 

Click here for more information about the event

Pig Health, Production Management, Conferences & Events, Training & Development


Share This

News By

Related News

Thai livestock industry marks 2018 as one of the best years for animal welfare

News from Thailand  05 October 2018

Illinois farmer named America's Pig Farmer of the Year

News from United States  05 October 2018

Expert panel warns that Brexit trade deals may be the biggest risk to high animal welfare

News from United Kingdom  05 October 2018

Is your pig barn a sitting fire hazard?

News from United States  04 October 2018

Optimal environmental settings cut costs and boost productivity

News from Canada  02 October 2018

More News

Measuring up: methionine sources

News from United States   05 October 2018

CME lean hog future prices highest since April 2018

News from United States   04 October 2018

Life after zinc oxide - 3 tips for tackling post-weaning diarrhoea

News from European Union   04 October 2018

Simple guide for measuring V-Belts

News from United States   04 October 2018

Good data key to making sound PRRS decisions

News from United States   03 October 2018

US Ag Barometer drops to lowest level in two years as farm financial conditions worsen

News from United States   03 October 2018

US, Canada, Mexico reach deal on new trade pact

News from United States   03 October 2018

Hog Slat offers safe, affordable solution to check feed bin levels

News from United States   03 October 2018

Merck Animal Health extends scholarship support to next generation of livestock veterinarians

News from United States   02 October 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter October 2018

News from European Union   02 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books