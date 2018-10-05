News

Vietstock 2018: revealing the keys to success in pig production

Vietstock 2018 is set to commence this month with an influential line-up of speakers gathering at the event from 17 to 19 October 2018

Vietstock 2019 will run from 17-19 October at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event is a collaboration of Vietfeed 2018, Vietmeat 2018 and the Aquaculture Vietnam 2018 Conference to provide a one-stop event for solutions to all who are involved in livestock, feed, meat and aquaculture.

Established in 2004, the 9th edition of Vietstock and its co-located shows are expected to attract 350 leading exhibitors and more than 12,000 trade visitors and delegates from the feed, livestock, meat and aquaculture industries from Vietnam and beyond.

Over and above the average product and technology showcase, the three days are also filled with informative seminars and workshops for visitors to stay informed with all the latest news, share experiences and create valuable connections within the livestock and aquaculture industry.

Who are the speakers?

Vietstock 2018 is delighted to announce the line-up of keynote speakers for the Technical Seminar on Pig Production including:

• Swine Veterinarian / Practitioner

• Associate professor, Department of Farm Resources and Production Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Kasetsart University, Kamphangsaen, Thailand (1997 - 2017).

• Assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Animal Reproduction, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Kasetsart University, Kamphangsaen campus, Thailand (1994 - 1997).

• Founder for PigLIVE and FeedLIVE software, for Pig farmers.

• Swine Veterinarian Extension, Kasetsart University, 1990 - 2017.

• Analyst Programmer for livestock software development and database in dairy and pig farms for over 20 years.

• Co-founder for DairyCHAMP software, for dairy herd management.

• Assistant Professor, Department of Farm Resources and Production Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Kasetsart University (2006 - present).

• Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.

• Consultants for 4 pig farms (20,000 sows).

• Former Technical consultant for Intervet / Schering-Plough, PIC Siam Co., Bayer (Thailand).

• Trainee membership: American Society of Andrology and International Society of Andrology, 2000 - 2002.

• Scientific Session Committee, 13th Graduate Student Physiology Research Symposium, North Carolina State University, April 2000.

• Director of Xuan Phu Cooperative: Xuan Phu Corporative is a financial member of The Canada Center for Swine Improvement (CCSI) and The Canadian Livestock Records Corporation (CLRC). At Xuan Phu Corporative, we produce our purebreds are independently verified by the CCSI and we can issue the Pedigree Certificate for five GGP generations or more from the CCSI.

Topics covered

Meat quality and productivity of Canadian boar.

Efficient disease prevention in swine farm.

Improving pig performance genetically.

Enhancing profitability through advanced farm management.

Good practices to overcome industry difficulties.

