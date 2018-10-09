News

The profits of feed production and innovation as a livestock producer

A growing number of major farming operations are opting to take charge of their futures by embracing a stronger direct role in feed production and feed additive innovation

A top example leading this trend is New Rosedale Colony Farms Ltd, based near Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. After establishing a strong legacy as one of the first major farming operations to enter the commercial feed business, under its New Rosedale Feedmill brand, the trailblazing farming enterprise is now in final stages of a multi-pronged expansion slated for completion this fall.

Doubling main feedmill capacity

This expansion includes large-scale additions to the main mill that will more than double New Rosedale’s professionally mixed commercial feed production capacity, including complete feeds for swine, poultry, beef and dairy, along with other diversified livestock and equine. The operation has also extended its network of partnerships with feed dealers across the western region, added to its roster of animal nutritionists and – perhaps most cutting-edge – worked with an industry partner to develop and launch New Rosedale’s first custom branded feed additive technology, the next generation multi-activity enzyme supplement "Rozyme Plus."

“We have felt the time is now to move ahead aggressively,” says Stan Baer of New Rosedale Colony Farms Ltd. “With the changes impacting the feed industry there is increasing incentive for the approaches and products we are providing. As producers ourselves, we know first-hand the growing importance of feed and nutrition. It’s an area of opportunity where advances in production, knowledge and technology can be applied to create more profitability at the farm level. Better feed and better nutrition means better livestock. It’s an area where we believe we can make a difference in supporting a healthy and competitive industry.”

Meeting today's needs, expanding dealer network

Livestock producers and industry are shifting to meet new standards on judicious use of antibiotics, with the Veterinary Feed Directive now fully implemented in the US and similar regulations coming into effect 1 December, 2018 in Canada.

This shift places more emphasis on maximising other avenues of supporting health and performance such as more tailored and strategic approaches to feed and nutrition, including taking advantage of the latest feed technology options.

“Establishing our new dealer network has been a multi-year initiative that is a big piece of the puzzle now coming together at the right time,” says John Wright, New Rosedale dealer representative.

“It allows us to supply high quality feed and innovations such as Rozyme Plus efficiently to a larger marketplace.”

Leading-edge technology - Rozyme Plus

Enzyme supplementation has long played an important role across livestock sectors to help break down otherwise hard or impossible to digest feed components, resulting in strong efficiency gains, cost reductions, reduced environmental footprint and numerous additional benefits supporting animals as well as profitability and sustainability. Today based on new science, knowledge and strengthened commitments to research and development, the leading feed enzyme technology options are achieving major gains in each of these areas.

Rozyme Plus, which just recently was awarded Canadian Food Inspection Agency registration approval, represents the most advanced next generation enzyme technology and is now newly available direct from New Rosedale and its expanded dealer network. It features multiple enzyme activities to achieve elite level feed breakdown and is particularly suited for use with common feedstuffs and diets fed in western Canada and the northwestern US. Along with several enzymes formulated to maximise synergistic activity, it also includes phytase for those who do not already have phytase added into their vitamin trace mineral or premix pack.

“The launch of Rozyme Plus is a major step forward for New Rosedale Feedmill,” says Wright. “It’s good for the animals. It benefits the farmers. It fits today’s environment. It’s a great example of the type of innovation New Rosedale is interested in as it moves ahead. Launching this product is the perfect way to kick off a new era for our feedmill business and offer something we believe will be extremely beneficial for our customers.”

Teamwork and partnerships

New Rosedale Feedmill also recently welcomed new staff nutritionist Orit Agbayev and established a partnership with Prairie Beef Nutrition, as part of broader ongoing work building its own dedicated animal nutrition expertise. New Rosedale currently has the pelleted mill up and running and is working on having more pelleted feed ration in the near future.

“There is a lot of new activity to be excited about,” says Baer. “But at the same time our focus doesn’t change. Our business is about farmers working with fellow farmers to provide the best options and nutritional needs for their livestock. We’ve never been in a better position to deliver this approach. We’re looking forward to the future.”

New Rosedale Feedmill – including production of complete feeds, minerals and premixes – has been HAACP certified since 2007, is a member of the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada, and follows the rigorous safety and quality assurance measures of the Feed Assure programme.

