ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico market report

10 October 2018
Genesus - The first power in genetics

Prices in Mexico have been steady for the most part of the year. Demand for pork continues to be strong.


by Fernando Ortiz - Ibero-America Business Development, Genesus Inc

Mexico has built a significant agricultural-import dependence over the past 20 years. Especially in the currently tense environment for trade, such a dependence on potentially unreliable partners can suddenly become painful. One failed crop can lead to soaring, and mandatory, prices for necessary foodstuffs. Mexico’s agricultural industry has retained great importance to the overall economy even while other industry boomed around it. But modernization and commercialization haven’t moved quickly enough to prevent Mexico from becoming increasingly dependent on food imports. Gaps between domestic production and consumption have widened substantially for such staples as corn, wheat and pork.

During the last decade in Mexico, domestic pork production has continued to grow, especially from 2011. The outlook for continued expansion in the coming years is favorable. Control of PED, improved sanitary measures, and increased investments to improve herd through better genetics are expected to increase the number of heads sent to the market by 7% per year by 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico. Also the national herd is projected to get expanded in about 80,000 more sows.

Following the growing trend, the main states producers of pork are on line of expansion. Over the last three years Jalisco (largest pork producer in Mexico) has exceeded the 250,000 tons/year. Similar trend in Sonora, Puebla and Yucatan.

Genesus is developing projects in Mexico and helping producers to get a higher genetic improvement, based on science and a genetic program that works

We observed a tendency from the most advanced producers to modernise their production lines with genetic programs that respond well to their specific farm challenges and see improvements like: increased productivity, better growth rate, quieter and calmer pigs, stronger animals, and definitely – better meat quality.

Genetics must be profitable and efficient, and Genesus Genetics delivers on this promise.

 


To find out more about Genesus Genetics, please take the time to visit their website at www.genesus.com .

Markets and Economics, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S.D.A. September Hogs and Pigs Report

News from United States  02 October 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA Market Report, Sept 2018

News from United States  28 September 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US Hog market rebound

News from United States  27 September 2018

Genesus global technical report: Large litters and piglet quality a necessary tradeoff?

News from Canada  24 September 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China Market Report, Sept 2018

News from China  20 September 2018

More News

UK’s best livestock farmers to go head to head at English Winter Fair

News from United Kingdom   10 October 2018

Solid sidewall finishers growing trend in new construction

News from United States   10 October 2018

The profits of feed production and innovation as a livestock producer

News from Canada   09 October 2018

Are you maximising the productive potential of your pig herd?

News from United States   09 October 2018

Organic sector calls for clearer contingency measures as Brexit looms

News from United Kingdom   09 October 2018

Belgium finds African swine fever in military camp

News from Belgium   08 October 2018

Hundreds of pig carcasses destroyed after "dangerous" hygiene failings at UK meat plant

News from United Kingdom   08 October 2018

RUMA confirms it does not support ‘antibiotic-free’ product labelling

News from United Kingdom   08 October 2018

Your next livestock medicator should be electric

News from United States   07 October 2018

Expert panel warns that Brexit trade deals may be the biggest risk to high animal welfare

News from United Kingdom   05 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals