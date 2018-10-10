News

Biomin recognises B.R.A.I.N. Award winner Konrad Domig at 2018 World Nutrition Forum

In the presence of 800 delegates, Prof Dr Konrad Domig of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) was awarded the biennial B.R.A.I.N. award on the second day of the 2018 World Nutrition Forum, a scientific conference hosted by BIOMIN, this time in Cape Town, South Africa.

The award selection committee cited his ongoing lifetime achievement in the field of research in food and feed safety, with a strong focus on antibiotic resistance.

Biography of Priv.-Doz. Dipl.-Ing. Dr.nat.techn Konrad Domig

Head of the Food Microbiology Laboratory at the Institute of Food Science at the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU).

He has penned over 70 publications in internationally renowned peer-reviewed journals.

Awarded several national and international prizes for research and innovation topics.

Editorial board member of the International Journal of Food Microbiology

Member of the K1 Center Austrian Competence Centre for Feed and Food Quality, Safety and Innovation (FFoQSI).

On the final day of the scientific conference at the 2018 World Nutrition Forum, Dr Eva Binder, Chief Research Officer at Erber Group, Dr Gerd Schatzmayr, Research Director at Biomin Research Center and Franz Waxenecker, Vice President for Development and Innovation at Biomin, presented Dr Domig with the B.R.A.I.N. award and a check for $10,000.

High acclaim

Dr Domig’s achievement and longstanding work with Biomin has earned him esteem throughout the research and development functions of Biomin, seated at the Biomin Research Center in Tulln, Austria. He has also supervised the thesis work of several Biominscientists.

“Dr Domig is a very positive, knowledgeable and supportive person. I appreciate the encouragement and guidance he provided during my PhD work that allowed me to learn and grow,” remarked Nataliya Roth, Development Scientist at Biomin.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr Domig for eight years. When I started my PhD at BOKU in 2011, Konrad accepted me into his lab and introduced me to microbial ecology,” commented Mahdi Ghanbari, Scientist at Biomin.

“He has challenged me to ask scientifically-driven questions, draw connections between my research and the “bigger scientific picture”, and explore new concepts and methodology, which is how I ended up becoming a computation biologist. His assistance, support, and advice have not only improved my research, but also made me a stronger, well-rounded scientist," Dr Ghanbari added.

About the B.R.A.I.N. Award

Established in 2006, the Biomin Research and Innovation Network (B.R.A.I.N.) Award seeks to foster ground-breaking innovation relating to livestock health and nutrition. It is awarded biennially at the World Nutrition Forum hosted by Biomin.

Past B.R.A.I.N. Award winners include:

Dr Rudolf Krska, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), Austria - 2016

Dr Isabelle Oswald, French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA) - 2014

Dr David J. Caldwell, Texas A&M, United States - 2012

Dr Todd Applegate, University of Georgia, United States - 2010

Dr Kostas Mountzouris, University of Athens, Greece - 2008

About the World Nutrition Forum

First held in Salzburg in 2004, the World Nutrition Forum hosted by Biomin has become the leading opportunity for industry practitioners to share ideas and exchange knowledge. These biennial summits are consistently well rated by attendees. Each iteration draws upon the uniqueness of the location, speakers and participants while maintaining the highest quality standards for both content and organisation.