News

New “At The Meeting” episodes discuss summer PRRS outbreaks and latest research on PCV3

In two new episodes of the “At The Meeting … Honoring Dr Bob Morrison” podcast, cohosts Dr Tom Wetzell, Dr Gordon Spronk and Dr Montserrat Torremorell visit with researchers about possible factors behind summer PRRS outbreaks, and what is known and not known about porcine circovirus 3 (PCV3).

In the first new segment, two experts from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine discuss data that has been collected through the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Program and what their analysis of that data reveals about summer PRRS outbreaks. Dr Cesar Corzo, Allen D. Leman chair in Swine Health and Productivity, and Dr Juan Sanhueza, post/doctoral associate in the Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, discuss which parts of the country saw the most summer outbreaks and how those numbers compare to other summers.

Listen to Segment 1

The second episode features Dr Darin Madson, pathologist with the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Iowa State University. Dr Madson shares his knowledge of PCV3, what industry research has revealed about the virus thus far, and how it is both similar to and different from PCV2.

Listen to Segment 2

Madson and the show’s cohosts discuss some clinical signs associated with PCV3, including myocarditis, respiratory issues and reproductive problems, as well as how current research is focused on better understanding the virus, its history and whether any current PCV vaccines could offer some form of cross-protection.

To listen to these episodes and more, visit www.atthemeetingonline.com.

About “At The Meeting… Honoring Dr Bob Morrison”

The “At The Meeting” podcast has brought swine veterinarians information on relevant and timely swine health topics for more than 20 years. In each episode, veterinarians and other swine experts join the podcast to discuss the most recent topics in swine health and production. The podcast was cofounded and originally hosted by the late Dr Bob Morrison, and cohosted by Dr Gordon Spronk and Dr Tom Wetzell. Dr. Morrison tragically passed away in May 2017, but in keeping with his vision and passion for education, the podcast continues today in his honour.

About the Hosts

Dr Gordon Spronk is a swine veterinary consultant and manager with Pipestone Veterinary Services and Pipestone System in Pipestone, Minnesota. Dr Spronk works with sow farms and wean-to-finish facilities throughout the Midwestern United States and in Asia, and is a previous recipient of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Swine Practitioner of the Year Award.

Dr Tom Wetzell is a senior professional services veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim. He’s been a swine consultant for more than 30 years, working with producers all over the United States. Dr Wetzell is a previous recipient of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Swine Practitioner of the Year Award and the Technical Services and Allied Industry Veterinarian of the Year Award.

Dr Montserrat Torremorell is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. She is an animal health expert with an emphasis in infectious swine diseases and strategies to improve the health of swine systems. Dr Torremorell’s research involves the understanding of influenza virus transmission and the factors that contribute to virus spread and establishment of endemic infections in populations.