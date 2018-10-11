ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Biomin hosts 8th World Nutrition Forum in Cape Town, South Africa

11 October 2018
Biomin

Innovative animal nutrition company Biomin hosted 800 delegates from 76 countries in Cape Town, South Africa from 3 to 5 October 2018. The theme of the scientific conference was S.C.O.P.E. or “Scientific Challenges and Opportunities in the Protein Economy.”

Over 40 expert speakers from industry and academia from across the globe explored the latest market trends and scientific developments relating to food-producing animals. In addition, delegates enjoyed opportunities for networking and experiencing the richness and diversity of local culture.

Accelerating towards the future

Market outlooks, consumption patterns and technology were discussed during the Thursday morning plenary session of the World Nutrition Forum.

As the world becomes increasingly multipolar, companies must become local citizens which means domestic invention, production and service rather than having a narrow footprint, according to Dr Erich Erber, Founder of BIOMIN. “You must keep the juice in the steak,” he summarised.

Growth projections are optimistic. “You are definitely in an industry with big opportunity,” Nan-Dirk Mulder, Senior Global Animal Protein Analyst at Rabobank told delegates.

“Growing global incomes provide opportunities for entire animal protein industry, but the added production must be safe, affordable, sustainable and environmentally friendly,” reminded Dr Vanbrabant, Managing Director of Biomin and CEO of Erber Group.

“Radical technological development must be used to close yield gaps in Africa and Southeast Asia,” asserted Dr Peer Ederer of Africa Enablers. “This will solve many food security problems without having to increase land use or changing consumer demand,” he added.

The fast pace of technological advancement in the fields of next-generation gene sequencing (so-called –Omics technologies), mycotoxin detection and mitigation, and the adoption of Farm 4.0 methods was cited as a trend that promises to reshape the protein economy.

“The future is for the innovators,” stated Dr Vanbrabant.

Responsible use of antibiotics

The move to reduce the application of antibiotics and the removal of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) from production systems in particular was seen as having an impact on the meat, egg and dairy markets, as livestock becomes more sustainable.

“Today we can raise high-performing, healthy farm animals and reserve antibiotics for treatment thanks to science,” observed Franz Waxenecker, Director of Development and Innovation at Biomin.

Mycotoxins

Our understanding of fungal metabolites and how they affect agriculture and the living organisms who consumer them has expanded significantly over the years. The mycotoxin session brought climate change, tools to predict mycotoxin occurrence patterns and novel mitigation strategies relying upon enzymatic biotransformation (the MYCOzyme concept) to the fore.

“Climate change means that we will likely need to change our mitigation strategies,” explained Professor Naresh Magan of Cranfield University.

"Biomin is the global leader in mycotoxin risk management and we will continue to invest in new solutions for the industry in the future,” announced Dr Gerd Schatmayr, Global Head of Research at the Biomin Research Center.

Sustainability as the way forward

Dr Jan Vanbrabant explained how Biomin supports the industry in a press conference held shortly before the official opening of the forum.

“Our goal has always been to support sustainable agriculture, now and in the future,” explained Mr Vanbrabant, noting that “our main contribution to sustainability is the application of our solutions in livestock.”

Africa in focus

Earlier in the week, Biomin hosted the kick-off meeting of MycoSafe-South, a research project to tackle mycotoxin-related food safety issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

Africa holds considerable potential in terms of agriculture and economics, given that a quarter of the human global population will reside there by 2050.

“We will see a protein revolution in Africa,” stated Albert Van Rensburg, Regional Director Africa and Managing Director of BIOMIN South Africa.

Biomin South Africa was founded in 2011, and has expanded to serve feed and animal producers throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

About the World Nutrition Forum

First held in Salzburg in 2004, the World Nutrition Forum hosted by Biomin has become the leading opportunity for industry practitioners to share ideas and exchange knowledge. These biennial summits are consistently well rated by attendees. Each iteration draws upon the uniqueness of the location, speakers and participants while maintaining the highest quality standards for both content and organisation. www.worldnutritionforum.info

 

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Biomin News here
Feed and Nutrition, Conferences & Events, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Biomin sees vision, business sligned with a sustainable livestock future as it further commits to Africa

News from South Africa  11 October 2018

Biomin recognises B.R.A.I.N. Award winner Konrad Domig at 2018 World Nutrition Forum

News from South Africa  10 October 2018

Life after zinc oxide - 3 tips for tackling post-weaning diarrhoea

News from European Union  04 October 2018

Biomin launches Spectrum Top 50® advanced mycotoxin detection service

News from European Union  20 September 2018

Are mycotoxins damaging the productivity of your herd? Find out with this free e-book

News from Global  20 June 2018

More News

New “At The Meeting” episodes discuss summer PRRS outbreaks and latest research on PCV3

News from United States   11 October 2018

USDA offers some food safety tips ahead of Hurricane Michael

News from United States   10 October 2018

Nutriad launches Mycogut Academy Middle East

News from Egypt   10 October 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico market report

News from Mexico   10 October 2018

UK’s best livestock farmers to go head to head at English Winter Fair

News from United Kingdom   10 October 2018

Leading food companies form the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare

News from Global   10 October 2018

Solid sidewall finishers growing trend in new construction

News from United States   10 October 2018

The profits of feed production and innovation as a livestock producer

News from Canada   09 October 2018

Are you maximising the productive potential of your pig herd?

News from United States   09 October 2018

Organic sector calls for clearer contingency measures as Brexit looms

News from United Kingdom   09 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books