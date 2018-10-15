ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

National pork board seeking new directors

15 October 2018

The Pork Checkoff’s board of directors is accepting applications through to 1 November 2018 to fill five three-year terms

State pork producer associations, farm organisations or anyone who pays into the Pork Checkoff, which includes pig farmers and pork importers, may submit an application.

“Serving on the National Pork Board is a great opportunity for producers to support the pork industry while helping to plan for a successful future,” said Friend, Nebraska, producer Terry O’Neel, who is the past Pork Board president and chair of the Nominating Committee.

“Not only have I been able to serve producers, I also have learned from the many different producers that we have in this industry.”

Pork Act Delegates must rank a minimum of 10 candidates to send to US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for approval. The board consists of 15 members, each serving a maximum of two three-year terms. The Pork Act requires that no fewer than 12 states be represented.

The 15 positions on the Checkoff board are held by pork producers or importers who volunteer their time. Any pork producer or importer who has paid all Checkoff assessments due or is a representative of a producer or company that produces hogs and/or pigs is eligible to serve.

The application deadline is 1 November, with interviews for each candidate to be held in Des Moines 5-6 December.

Direct all application requests and questions to Denise Yaske at DYaske@pork.org

Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Company/Products


