ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU pig prices: German discounted prices are stirring the market

16 October 2018
Go to schweine.net

Last week (9 October) the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market presented itself inconsistently: while the pigs-for-slaughter quotations appeared steady in some EU member countries, they went down in others

Steady quotations were reported from Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Germany. The Belgian quotation picked up courage again after the African swine fever outbreak and the subsequent price correction for calendar week 39. For the second time in a row, the Belgian quotation was able to maintain achieved a corrected 1.16 € per kg.

The German market was disappointed with the market development despite unchanged quotations. This is because of the current quotation level not being accepted by the processing industry, thus creating price pressure. After the major slaughter companies took the first step, various medium-size companies also paid no more than just discounted prices. The payment prices deviated from the quotation by as many as 2 to 4 cents. Reducing the pressure has been made harder to achieve through Germany’s national holiday on 3 October and the day of slaughter missing because of it.

Slightly weaker quotations were observed in Spain and in the Netherlands. The price decrease typical for this time of the year in Spain was primarily caused by the seasonal increase in the quantities on offer as well as by the end of the holiday season.

If looked at as a whole, the European meat market may be regarded as the greatest concern, say market participants from the various EU member countries. Bad margins resulting from insufficient sales prices are having a negative impact on the atmosphere. On top, favourable offers from Belgium are making the prices a harder issue to negotiate.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

Last week’s situation of discounted prices adversely affected the local pigs-mature-for-slaughter market. For seasonal reasons, the quantities of live animals on offer continue to be large with last week’s missing day of slaughter continuing to have an effect on the market. Hence, the price development remains an uncertain matter.

 

Click here for more market reports on the European pigs for slaughter market

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Processing, Slaughter


Share This

News By

Related News

Fair funding to be granted to all farmers across the UK

News from United Kingdom  16 October 2018

What can carcass-based assessments tell us about the lifetime welfare status of pigs?

News from Global  15 October 2018

China mulls cutting protein in animal feed as soybean supply tightens

News from China  12 October 2018

Asia trade mission offers valuable market insights for US pork team

News from United States  12 October 2018

Tariffs on US pork continue to hamper US and Canadian exports

News from Canada  12 October 2018

More News

How will access to data boost agricultural productivity?

News from Global   16 October 2018

US pork industry seeks 2019 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow

News from United States   16 October 2018

How to equip your show pig project

News from United States   15 October 2018

National pork board seeking new directors

News from United States   15 October 2018

African swine fever hits China farm with 20,000 pigs as risks rise

News from China   15 October 2018

Modern technology improves in-barn environmental control

News from Canada   15 October 2018

Medicator aids Show Pig production

News from United States   14 October 2018

African swine fever moves westwards in Europe

News from European Union   12 October 2018

ATP bioluminescence used to assess trailer cleanliness

News from Canada   12 October 2018

Strep suis resurfacing to challenge high-health herds

News from United States   12 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals