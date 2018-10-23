ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New inspection system to be rolled out in US pig slaughter plants

23 October 2018

The announcement of the new voluntary inspection system for pork processing plants received both criticism and praise from the pig industry. Now the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will finalise the updated system in coming months

The proposal, first put forward in February 2018, was to enforce new rules in processing facilities that would allow hog slaughter plants to voluntarily join an inspection system which would put plant employees in charge of determining which animals are unfit for processing. Government inspectors who currently perform this function would be moved to other areas of the plant focused more on food safety.

The cap on processing line speeds would also be removed, with packers responsible for maintaining animal welfare and employee safety rules.

Currently, pork plants process an average of between 950 and 1,000 hogs per hour; new line speeds could reach an estimated 1,295 hogs per hour, according to test processing facilities in operation since 1997.

This proposed change has been rejected by processors, animal welfare bodies and some food safety groups: the risks associated with increasing line speeds will quite possibly outweigh the benefits. In July (2018), a report was published by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) indicating that even at current line speeds, the dangers of working in a slaughter plant are high. On average, two amputations a week are recorded across US processing plants.

In an interview with TBIJ, Amanda Hitt, from the Food Integrity Campaign, said: “Increased line speeds pose a real threat to workers. In addition to heinous injuries resulting from speed such as amputations and physical injury, workers are also at risk from injuries resulting from repeated motions. A pork plant worker may make… hard-cutting knife motions while working on a line. This repetition puts the worker at risk [of] debilitating musculoskeletal problems.”

FSIS confirmed that they received over 83,500 comments on the February proposal, many of which were requests to withdraw the line speed update. FSIS has said it will analyse and address the comments before finalising the legislation.

 

Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Food Safety, Slaughter, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

NFU sends Budget submission to the Chancellor

News from United Kingdom  23 October 2018

Roadshows explore new solutions for balancing antibiotic use

News from United Kingdom  23 October 2018

US trade deals with EU or UK must include open access for US pork

News from United States  22 October 2018

US researchers produce coronavirus-resistant pigs

News from United States  19 October 2018

Study finds gene-edited pigs resistant to billion dollar virus

News from United Kingdom  19 October 2018

More News

Australia prepares its pig health industry for ASF and other diseases

News from Australia   23 October 2018

Crack an egg to understand weaned pig feed intake

News from United States   23 October 2018

New Bon Accord nucleus facility: Bigger, bolder, better

News from Canada   23 October 2018

Quarantine window for feed ingredients may reduce hog disease risk

News from United States   23 October 2018

Pork prices stay firm despite swine fever

News from China   22 October 2018

Study finds benefits and tradeoffs in feeding rice bran to pigs

News from United States   22 October 2018

Castration rule change a chance for Europe’s producers to get ‘smarter, faster’

News from European Union   22 October 2018

Chinese professionals educated about ease of cooking US pork

News from China   22 October 2018

Bait stations improve rodent control

News from United States   21 October 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: France October 2018

News from France   20 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals