Roadshows explore new solutions for balancing antibiotic use

23 October 2018

British Pig Executive

Pig producers are invited to attend one of four roadshows looking at practical solutions to manage antibiotic use and maintain good animal health and welfare

Run by AHDB Pork and ForFarmers, the ‘Health and antibiotics, keeping the balance’ meetings will bring together pig producers from across England to discuss how the industry has responded to the antibiotic challenge and the next steps we can take.

The meetings will explore challenges and solutions of in-water medication, with Nigel Penlington from AHDB and Mark Jagger from BQP, looking at the realities of moving to this kind of system. They will also look at current water systems and the need to provide good clean water.

Nigel Penlington, AHDB Pork, will explore the challenges and solutions of in-water medication

There will also be a session led by Dr Georgina Crayford and Ed Barker, from the National Pig Association, to run through the industry’s response to antibiotics and next steps to meeting reduction targets.

Dr Charlotte Evans from ForFarmers and Dr Mandy Nevel from AHDB will lead sessions looking at how nutrition can play a significant role in reducing the need to medicate with antibiotics. They will be presenting examples of what works and what doesn’t, and learning from other farms about maintaining good animal health and welfare.

Nigel Penlington said: “We’re hoping these meetings will stimulate discussion around current practice and what steps can be taken to meet future challenges. The sessions will use real-life examples, include lots of practical information for pork and the opportunity for questions and discussion.”

The meetings run from 5–26 November in Berkshire, Norfolk, West Yorkshire and Devon, from 3pm to 6pm. To book your free place, go to bit.ly/2Jay2h9 or call the AHDB events team on 01904 771218.

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Sustainability, Antibiotic


