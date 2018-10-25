News

Xaletto: the economic management system for closed houses with straw bedding

Pig equipment supplier Big Dutchman from Vechta and feed producer Bröring (Dinklage) jointly present the new Xaletto management system for closed houses with straw bedding at EuroTier 2018.

Xaletto is an economic, comprehensive system for animal-friendly and environmentally-sound pig production on straw. The basis of this method are a special ventilation system, a specifically developed feed type, and a compost activator. Xaletto can be used for piglet rearing and finishing; in existing houses as well as in new and renovated barns. The new concept puts an end to unpleasant odours from pig houses because there is no slurry. The manure is a valuable fertiliser or can even be composted to benefit the environment. Xaletto is the result of a long-time practical project. About 6,000 animal places are already being managed very successfully under the Xaletto principle.

Combined with a special welfare feed and efficient straw management that can be automated, but especially due to a new type of climate control, humidity is extracted continuously from the straw bedding in the barn. This causes an aerobic decomposition, i.e. cold composting below 40 degrees Celsius, that starts with the addition of an activator. The straw layer thus remains very low, much less bedding is required in the barn, and water is removed from the straw that has been spread.

Nitrogen and ammonia are bound, which means that they cannot be extracted and therefore do not enter the environment. Aerobic bacteria decompose the manure – no other barn works with this principle.

All Xaletto advantages at a glance:

Animal-friendly

Animal welfare for the consumer and the animal

Perfect animal health

Animals root like never before, are very relaxed and do not need any toys

Suitable for undocked pigs

Environmentally-sound

No slurry, all manure can be composted (final product can be transported, nutrients are organically bound)

The overall emission load is lower than in traditional management systems

No decay, no slurry smells

An exhaust air washer as the perfect addition is already going through the DLG certification process. After approval, Xaletto can be implemented anywhere

Xaletto is no more expensive than a traditional system when you consider all factors

A new Xaletto finishing place is 20 % less expensive than a new traditional finishing place

Farmers can save 50 percent of straw compared to the current recommendation of the Association for Technology and Structures in Agriculture (KTBL)

Xaletto is a comprehensive concept including consultation during practical operation

For new barns, retrofitting and renovations

Larger units are also no problem: straw management can be automated with a computer-controlled robot system

For piglet rearing and finishing

Permanently successful in practical tests with 6,000 animal places