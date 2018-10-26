ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

China confirms second swine fever outbreak in southwestern Guizhou province

26 October 2018

African swine fever has been confirmed in a second herd in the Guizhou province in China

The new case, the second confirmed in the southwestern province, was on a small farm with 49 pigs in the Qixingguan district in Bijie city, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

The first case confirmed in Ghizou was found on a small farm with 10 pigs in Biji city.

China has reported more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August.

 

Sources Reuters; OIE

