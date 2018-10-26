News

Get acquainted with the Global Mega Producers

﻿Pork— it’s a global business. No matter the size or location of your hog operation, the name of the game is to sell pounds of pork. The good news is the world loves pork. As the most consumed animal protein, people are selecting pork 40% of the time.

Twenty-seven pork producers owning 8.22 million sows can claim the title of Global Mega Producers for 2017. The Mega Global Producers are as diverse as their geographic location.

Today we get acquainted with - The Carthage System - a global MEGA producer headquartered in United States

The Carthage System

Carthage has grown with family farms and embraced animal husbandry, technical expertise and Facility management. Having great people has been a driver for the whole system.

The Carthage System includes 175,000 sows and over 150 Family farms. Research facilities including 6,000 sows, Nursery and Finishing help in the drive for continuous improvement. Carthage believes in continued growth and land based ownership.

Carthage is a premium pork producer that works with multiple packers in 7 different states to market both domestically and internationally.

Congratulations to the Carthage System for being one of the Global Mega Producers