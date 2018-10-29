ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Business charged in Australian pork biosecurity breach

29 October 2018

Australian authorities charge West Australian business with deliberate biosecurity breaches that threatened the Australian pork industry

Australian Pork Limited (APL) welcomes the charges laid against a West Australian pork business and two individuals on Friday for an alleged deliberate and long-term biosecurity breach, which if proven, was an egregious breach of trust that threatened the Australian pork industry.

Andrew Spencer, CEO, APL, said that since authorities uncovered the alleged breach in January 2017, APL had worked closely to support investigations.

"Australia is one of the few countries to remain free from African swine fever, and porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome, which could devastate Australia’s pork production systems and cause significant pain and suffering for affected animals," Mr Spencer said.

"Additionally, if foot and mouth disease were to get into the country, it would also be catastrophic for Australia’s broader livestock production system.

"The alleged actions of this business therefore could have put Australia's rigorous biosecurity measures at risk, and threatened the integrity, safety and value of Australian food production.

"APL fully endorses the response from the Commonwealth Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and other authorities to this case.

"While we are fortunate the breach was contained, it reinforces the need for vigilance, and sends a message to Australian producers and the broader public that any biosecurity breaches will simply not be tolerated.

"Australian pork is of the highest quality, produced under stringent, world-leading animal welfare standards and biosecurity systems. This cannot and will not be compromised," Mr Spencer concluded.

ThePigSite News Desk

Top image via Shutterstock

Pig Health, Production Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety, Foot & Mouth Disease


Share This

News By

Related News

Calling all US ag and vet students

News from United States  29 October 2018

BRI joins research to prevent US outbreak of African swine fever

News from United States  29 October 2018

Canadian pork producers celebrate Royal Assent of Trans-Pacific partnership

News from Canada  29 October 2018

Anti-viral components in soybean meal may promote pig health

News from United States  29 October 2018

EU lawmakers move to ban throw-away plastics

News from European Union  26 October 2018

More News

Direct cooling with stir fans and sprinklers

News from United Kingdom   29 October 2018

Tails or testicles: Which are better for PRRSV monitoring?

News from United States   29 October 2018

Zoetis Influence Feed: Food scientists speak up

News from United States   29 October 2018

Drive wheel made of cast plastic runs quietly and allows for longer dry feeding systems

News from European Union   29 October 2018

China's new animal feed standards set to lower soybean consumption

News from China   29 October 2018

Less ammonia, more welfare: a toilet helps

News from European Union   27 October 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S. hog marketing’s soar

News from United States   26 October 2018

Get acquainted with the Global Mega Producers

News from Canada   26 October 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia October 2018

News from Russian Federation   26 October 2018

China confirms second swine fever outbreak in southwestern Guizhou province

News from China   26 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals