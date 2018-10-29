News

Business charged in Australian pork biosecurity breach

Australian authorities charge West Australian business with deliberate biosecurity breaches that threatened the Australian pork industry

Australian Pork Limited (APL) welcomes the charges laid against a West Australian pork business and two individuals on Friday for an alleged deliberate and long-term biosecurity breach, which if proven, was an egregious breach of trust that threatened the Australian pork industry.

Andrew Spencer, CEO, APL, said that since authorities uncovered the alleged breach in January 2017, APL had worked closely to support investigations.

"Australia is one of the few countries to remain free from African swine fever, and porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome, which could devastate Australia’s pork production systems and cause significant pain and suffering for affected animals," Mr Spencer said.

"Additionally, if foot and mouth disease were to get into the country, it would also be catastrophic for Australia’s broader livestock production system.

"The alleged actions of this business therefore could have put Australia's rigorous biosecurity measures at risk, and threatened the integrity, safety and value of Australian food production.

"APL fully endorses the response from the Commonwealth Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and other authorities to this case.

"While we are fortunate the breach was contained, it reinforces the need for vigilance, and sends a message to Australian producers and the broader public that any biosecurity breaches will simply not be tolerated.

"Australian pork is of the highest quality, produced under stringent, world-leading animal welfare standards and biosecurity systems. This cannot and will not be compromised," Mr Spencer concluded.

ThePigSite News Desk

Top image via Shutterstock