Calling all US ag and vet students

29 October 2018

Attention undergrads majoring in animal science or related fields and veterinary students with swine or large animal focus

The Iowa Pork Industry Center (IPIC) is offering a paid swine research internship during summer 2019 and is seeking qualified, motivated students with a strong interest in pursuing a career in the swine industry.

The intern will work with IPIC faculty/staff and swine industry partners on an applied research project. They will gain experience and exposure to the swine industry via research, extension, and direct industry contact. Under supervision, intern will be responsible for data collection for a trial related to reducing mortality in a commercial swine barn.

Other responsibilities of the internship will include collaborating with IPIC faculty/staff partners to develop experimental protocol, analyse experimental data, and write report of project results and outcomes. If possible, the intern will contribute to an abstract and poster/presentation at a scientific conference.

Outcomes

Intern gains experience and understanding in the following areas:

1. Basic experimental design.
2. Protocol development and implementation.
3. Familiarity with animal research compliance governance entities.
4. Commercial research methods.
5. Swine industry/commercial swine production practices.
6. Networking within swine industry.

Requirements

  • Strong interest in pursuing a career in the swine industry.
  • Previous experience working with pigs preferred.
  • Meet with collaborators 4-6 times prior to beginning of internship to make intern aware of project details and objectives, assist in writing protocol and project timeline.
  • Must be a full-time undergraduate student in animal science (or related field) or a veterinary student (preferably swine or large-animal focused) in good academic standing (GPA greater than 3.0).
  • Must have a valid US (or equivalent) driver’s license.
  • Must be able to work with pigs in a commercial environment on a daily basis.

Application

Submit the following materials in one pdf document to Kristin Olsen at kmolsen@iastate.edu by 30 November, 2018:

  • Resume.
  • Cover letter.
  • Transcript (unofficial).
  • Names, phone numbers, and email addresses of two references.
  • Two short paragraphs: one describing interest in a career within the swine industry and one describing reasons for interest in this internship.
