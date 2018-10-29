News

Canadian pork producers celebrate Royal Assent of Trans-Pacific partnership

Canadian pork producers are pleased to learn that the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) implementing legislation received Royal Assent last week

"Canadian pork producers would like to thank all those involved in this process, including all members of the House of Commons and the Senate, along with Minister Carr," said Rick Bergmann, Chair of the Canadian Pork Council.

"We are thrilled that members acknowledged the importance of Bill C-79 by expediting the legislative process."

This important step gets Canada closer to being part of the initial six countries that will reap the benefits of being the first to implement the agreement, along with Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Upon implementation of the CPTPP, Canadian pork producers will benefit from immediate tariff reductions on fresh chilled pork, a premium, and greatly valued product, especially in Japan. Projected savings of $51 million are expected following tariff reductions on pork.

Global Affairs Canada has estimated that Canadian pork exports to Japan are projected to increase by $639 million, or 36.2 percent following the implementation of the CPTPP. This increase in exports will allow pork producers to expand their operations, create more jobs and have a greater impact on the Canadian economy.

In short, this Agreement will help Canadian pork producers contribute to the $75 billion export target set out in the 2017 Barton Report.

ThePigSite News Desk