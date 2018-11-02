News

Monitoring the alarms of all farm locations at all times

Digital Animal Farming is this year’s EuroTier special, and farms are indeed becoming ever more complex and connected.

With this trend in mind, Big Dutchman presents the new software service “Alarm Dashboard Multifarm” at the show in Hanover: as an extension of the comprehensive farm management system BigFarmNet, the new service focuses on livestock managers who need to monitor multiple farms.

The service shows alarm messages from all barns and different locations in one central place and in an easy-to-understand and well-structured manner. Even with different locations, this allows users to see production issues at first glance and to take the corresponding measures for increased security. The complete overview helps analyse errors for the entire organisation and support management decisions.