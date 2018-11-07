ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

BigFarmNet statistics tool for sow managers: monitoring the entire production cycle

07 November 2018
Big Dutchman

Thanks to digitalisation: at EuroTier 2018, Big Dutchman presents the first statistics tool for sow managers.

Sow Feeding Statistics evaluates the combined feeding and management data for the entire production cycle of each individual animal – from the dry sow to farrowing – and shows the results in a comprehensible overview on the screen. The tool is very flexible and integrates data from the feeders with the manual inputs of different users, from the service centre to the gestation and farrowing area. This allows farmers to optimise their production on an overall level.

Feed consumption in kg per kg of piglet, feed consumption in kg per produced piglet, feed costs per kg of piglet: with Sow Feeding Statistics, the performance of each individual sow can be evaluated based on many different parameters. Different management strategies for climate and feeding can be compared, just like different time periods such as summer and winter.

Based on the number of piglets per litter and the feed consumption, Sow Feeding Statistics can even predict the size of the next litter. This value can be used as an indicator for sow assessment and helps operators optimise the performance of the entire herd.

Sow Feeding Statistics is a software service of the innovative BigFarmNet technology  from Big Dutchman. BigFarmNet interconnects the entire farm. All applications and control computers are part of one single program.

Hall 17, stand B 27

ThePigSite News Desk
Production Management, Company/Products


