ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Zoetis Influence Feed: Food scientists speak up

29 October 2018
Zoetis Influence Feed

Stay current on the latest food and agriculture issues impacting your business with Influence Feed by Zoetis. Influence Feed tracks the top 1,500 most influential voices across all segments of food and agriculture to bring you insights in a convenient bi-weekly report.

Subscribe to Influence Feed to receive more content, in-depth analysis and links to source materials at www.InfluenceFeed.com. It’s free and offers content that is not available anywhere else.

1 Hurricane Michael:

On Oct. 10, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida panhandle and carved a path of destruction up through southwestern Georgia. The storm struck during or just before harvest for a variety of crops and livestock in Alabama, Florida and Georgia — cotton, peanuts, pecans, peppers, poultry, tomatoes and squash all experienced substantial losses as a result (CNBC). To illustrate the damage, Feedstuffs quoted Georgia agriculture commissioner Gary Black: “Today, where the farmer stopped, … you cannot tell where he stopped harvest and where the rest of it was harvested by the storm.” A week after the storm, University of Georgia Extension estimated that damages exceeded $2 billion in the peach state alone.

Food Safety News emphasised that hurricanes pose prolonged dangers to food safety: “Regardless if food is from a backyard garden or a large commercial farm, there is no way for it to be cleaned for safe consumption if it has been compromised by floodwater.” Additionally, National Restaurant Association noted that most restaurants in Florida and Georgia had shut down in the days following the storm, and the few that remained in operation were limited to serving only relief workers due to short supplies.

2 Summer Blend:

On Oct. 8, President Trump announced that EPA would lift summertime restrictions on the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol (E15). Reuters’ coverage of the event highlighted the political aspects of the timing. Environmentalist group Sierra Club objected, “Despite claims, corn ethanol is not a safe and environmentally-friendly fuel source — it is hugely detrimental to the environment and public health.” National Corn Growers Association thanked the Trump administration “for following through on his commitment to America’s farmers.” Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper added, “When markets are open and competitive, American consumers win.”

3 Chain Reaction – Burger Edition:

A group of six activist organisations released their fourth annual “Chain Reaction” report and scorecard. The report graded 22 of the top 25 burger chains an “F,” with only two chains receiving an “A” grade. The organisations targeted McDonald’s Corporation in particular, with U.S. Public Interest Research Group calling on readers to sign petitions for the company to change its beef-sourcing policies. The Los Angeles Times cited a McDonald’s statement: “Treating sick animals is consistent with the company’s long-standing commitment to animal health and welfare. Engaging farmers, producers and veterinarians in the responsible use of antibiotics is key to achieving our vision of preserving antibiotic effectiveness for both humans and animals.”

 

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Zoetis news here
Markets and Economics, Company/Products, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Tails or testicles: Which are better for PRRSV monitoring?

News from United States  29 October 2018

Taking ownership of your career development

News from United States  25 October 2018

Quarantine window for feed ingredients may reduce hog disease risk

News from United States  23 October 2018

Castration rule change a chance for Europe’s producers to get ‘smarter, faster’

News from European Union  22 October 2018

Strep suis resurfacing to challenge high-health herds

News from United States  12 October 2018

More News

Direct cooling with stir fans and sprinklers

News from United Kingdom   29 October 2018

Anti-viral components in soybean meal may promote pig health

News from United States   29 October 2018

Canadian pork producers celebrate Royal Assent of Trans-Pacific partnership

News from Canada   29 October 2018

BRI joins research to prevent US outbreak of African swine fever

News from United States   29 October 2018

Drive wheel made of cast plastic runs quietly and allows for longer dry feeding systems

News from European Union   29 October 2018

Calling all US ag and vet students

News from United States   29 October 2018

Business charged in Australian pork biosecurity breach

News from Australia   29 October 2018

China's new animal feed standards set to lower soybean consumption

News from China   29 October 2018

Less ammonia, more welfare: a toilet helps

News from European Union   27 October 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S. hog marketing’s soar

News from United States   26 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals