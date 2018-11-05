ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Remodelling project increases farrowing crate footprint

05 November 2018


Hog Slat

While litter size has steadily increased from 7.5 in the 1950's to 11.0 in the 2000's, the standard size of a farrowing crate has remained the same at 5'x7'.

When constructing new facilities, it is common for producers to increase the farrowing pens to 6'x 8' to accommodate for the expected larger litters. Success with these larger pens sent producers looking for ways to remodel existing farrowing rooms without reducing the total number of crates.

This article illustrates an example of a successful remodelling project converting 48 standard crates into a larger 5'6"x 9' size.

The existing farrowing room consisted of four rows of (12) 5'x 7' crates. The rows faced each other with a three-foot feeding alley in between. A two-foot loading alley was located at the rear of each stall for an overall interior room width of 40 feet. Overall room length measured 66' with 60' long crate rows and two three-foot access alleys at each end.

In the remodeling project, two rows of crates were faced to the outside walls with the two interior rows placed head-to-head. This arrangement created two access alleys measuring approximately 24" between the crates. Eliminating the access alleys at each row end provided an additional six inches of width in each crate.

Self-supporting, nine-foot-long TriDEK farrowing floors span three of the existing alleys. Swing style crates angled in the pen allow for increased creep areas while enabling the pigs to move in front and at the rear of the crate. Swing crates feature a moveable crate side that can be opened to remove the sow out the back of the stall eliminating the need for a front alleyway.

SowMAX feed dispensers, supplied by an overhead Grow-Disk feed system were installed above the sow bowls in each crate. The automated feed system removed the need for a feeding alley in front of the crates. The SowMAX dispensers also reduced feed wastage accumulating on the old concrete walkways beneath the new TriDEK floors.

Several large producers have retrofitted farrowing barns similar to this example with successful results and continue to convert additional existing facilities.

ThePigSite News Desk More Hog Slat News
Housing Systems, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Island Acres sow farm

News from United States  01 November 2018

VFD offers improved control of variable speed fans

News from United States  31 October 2018

Direct cooling with stir fans and sprinklers

News from United Kingdom  29 October 2018

Bait stations improve rodent control

News from United States  21 October 2018

Absolutely the least exciting thing about raising pigs

News from United States  17 October 2018

More News

Robust and extremely versatile: the Vario 8L volume dispenser can dose from 100 g to 5 kg

News from European Union   05 November 2018

China tightens controls on pig transport to contain swine fever outbreaks

News from China   02 November 2018

America’s pig farmers embrace One Health Day principles

News from United States   02 November 2018

University of Missouri receives $7.2 million to continue swine research

News from United Kingdom   02 November 2018

Vion Pork to hire expert in face of changes in Dutch pig farming

News from Netherlands   02 November 2018

Monitoring the alarms of all farm locations at all times

News from European Union   02 November 2018

Hypor announces birth of first batch of Maxter piglets

News from France   01 November 2018

Global food prices show decline through October

News from Global   01 November 2018

£5,000 environmental grant on offer to Midland farmers

News from United Kingdom   01 November 2018

Canadian producers weathering market volatility

News from Canada   01 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books