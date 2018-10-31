News

EU pig price: Prices unchanged, improvements being awaited

The European slaughter pig market appears appears to be well-balanced this week. Apart from Spain, prices are unchanged indicating a period of steadiness

All in all, the current situation maintains a steady stance. Aside from Germany's leading quotation, prices in the Netherlands, Denmark, France and Austria remain unchanged. Prices in Belgium have also been steady at a corrected €1.16 per kg slaughter weight despite the ASF outbreak.

Market participants are particularly focused on Germany's leading price quotation and hopes are high because of brisk demand for live pigs. At the same time, European pork is in high demand in Asian markets. In fact, two public holidays in calendar week 44 (31 October and 1 November) have restricted the price fixings across various EU member countries.

Prices have been decreasing in Spain for several weeks now. With the holiday season coming to an end, quotations are going down. However, with its corrected quotation (presently €1.41 per kg), Spain is still on the lead among the five EU member countries prominent in pig-keeping. The gap between Spain and the Netherlands now stands at a corrected 18 cents.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010. base: 57 per cent lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 per cent killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

At the start of this week, there were no signs of any price changes in the local slaughter pig market. Placing lots on offer is mostly done for the week, even with two missing days of slaughter and as a result, demand is mostly covered. Therefore, prices are expected to remain unchanged.