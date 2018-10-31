News

Union hits road to determine future agricultural policy for Scotland

NFU Scotland is taking to the road as it seeks the views of its members on what a new agricultural policy for Scotland should include

The 13-date Future Agricultural Policy for Scotland roadshow, which kicks off in Castle Douglas on Wednesday, 7 November, will focus on engaging with members as the Union builds on its Steps to Change – A New Agricultural Policy for Scotland document launched in late March. There will be a member of the policy team, regional team and Presidential team at each of the meetings.

Andrew McCornick, President of NFU Scotland commented: "Scotland’s agriculture policy landscape is shifting, and major influences such as the UK Government’s Agriculture Bill and the Scottish Government’s Stability and Simplicity proposals could have significant implications for every farm and croft in Scotland.

"Determined to get the best possible outcome for all of Scottish agriculture, NFUS has seized the initiative and has developed proposals for future support that would fit with Scotland’s agricultural profile and would recognise activity and reward the decision and risk taker.

"The Union’s principles and priorities for financial stability, productivity gains and environmental delivery must chime with needs of all of its members. So, it is vital that we share our thinking and receive feedback from those that matter most.

"Leaving the European Union means leaving the Common Agricultural Policy and Brexit is the catalyst for a new agricultural policy for Scotland.

"NFU Scotland is determined to ensure Scotland’s future agricultural policy delivers a profitable and sustainable future for all agricultural businesses. To do that, input from our members is needed. We need to know what their priorities are and what measures will best enable them to achieve them.

"That will give us a solid platform on which to base the intense period of lobbying that lies ahead."

ThePigSite News Desk