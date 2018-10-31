News

OIE reports African swine fever outbreak in Vrancea

Dr Geronimo Raducu Branescu, President Secretary of State Chief Veterinary Officer, has reported an outbreak of African swine fever in Vrancea, affecting backyard swine

An immediate notification was sent to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) on Monday, 29 October. The outbreak was initially observed on 23 October and confirmed on 27 October after a real-time PCR test was conducted at the Institute of Diagnostic and Animal Health.

According to the OIE, five animals were found susceptible to the ASF virus, out of which one death was found. The remaining four were killed and disposed of.

Some of the control measures that have been applied to prevent further spread of the disease include official disposal of carcasses, by-products and waste, stamping out, disinfection and vaccination (if a vaccine exists). No affected animals are to receive treatment.

The source of the outbreak remains inconclusive.

ThePigSite News Desk