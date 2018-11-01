ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Important pig building survey underway

01 November 2018

British Pig Executive

AHDB has engaged BMG Research to conduct an in-depth survey of pig buildings. This will help the organisation gain insight into what pig housing is currently in use and what the future needs of the industry might be, so they can support producers accordingly

The results will be discussed with Defra and other key stakeholders, to inform future policies and activities, which are currently based on historic data.

As part of this market research, producers’ attitudes to investment and decision making will also be explored.

Nigel Penlington, Head of Environment and Buildings at AHDB, said: “Buildings are key to productivity, health, welfare and, ultimately, the success of the industry. To deliver this, we need buildings to be updated and replaced at a steady rate.

“Our knowledge of the types and ages of buildings in use is poor, as is our understanding of what is driving investment and what the barriers to investment might be.”

To address the gaps in our knowledge, BMG Research will be quantifying the number of pigs housed in various building types, looking for trends in age of buildings used and determining rates of investment.
It is important a representative sample of the industry is reached as part of this market research to help ensure the survey delivers accurate results and AHDB is calling for as many producers as possible to get involved.

BMG will be calling producers directly, or you can register your interest on the BMG Research website.

All information collected will be used solely for the purpose of this market research and will not be shared with any other parties.

ThePigSite News Desk Read more BPEX News here
Housing Systems, Government & Regulatory, Environmental Management


Share This

News By

Related News

Sustained efforts needed to control swine fever, UN official warns

News from China  31 October 2018

US remains biggest unknown in move toward ratification of USMCA

News from Canada  31 October 2018

Union hits road to determine future agricultural policy for Scotland

News from United Kingdom  31 October 2018

OIE reports African swine fever outbreak in Vrancea

News from Romania  31 October 2018

Harnessing the power of livestock for a sustainable future

News from Global  30 October 2018

More News

Iowa to host Midwest Organic Pork Conference

News from United States   01 November 2018

Bringing premium meat to Canadian domestic and export markets

News from Canada   01 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: The future looks brighter!

News from United States   31 October 2018

Size doesn't matter when it comes to farm animal welfare

News from Global   31 October 2018

17 years of detective work, shared experiences helping pork industry get ahead of PRRS

News from United States   31 October 2018

EU pig price: Prices unchanged, improvements being awaited

News from European Union   31 October 2018

VFD offers improved control of variable speed fans

News from United States   31 October 2018

BIG: the first valve for installation at a 30-degree angle

News from European Union   31 October 2018

Border seminar designed to ease export of US red meat to Mexico

News from Mexico   30 October 2018

Red meat production pays price of extreme weather

News from United Kingdom   30 October 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals