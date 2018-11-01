News

Important pig building survey underway

AHDB has engaged BMG Research to conduct an in-depth survey of pig buildings. This will help the organisation gain insight into what pig housing is currently in use and what the future needs of the industry might be, so they can support producers accordingly

The results will be discussed with Defra and other key stakeholders, to inform future policies and activities, which are currently based on historic data.

As part of this market research, producers’ attitudes to investment and decision making will also be explored.

Nigel Penlington, Head of Environment and Buildings at AHDB, said: “Buildings are key to productivity, health, welfare and, ultimately, the success of the industry. To deliver this, we need buildings to be updated and replaced at a steady rate.

“Our knowledge of the types and ages of buildings in use is poor, as is our understanding of what is driving investment and what the barriers to investment might be.”

To address the gaps in our knowledge, BMG Research will be quantifying the number of pigs housed in various building types, looking for trends in age of buildings used and determining rates of investment.

It is important a representative sample of the industry is reached as part of this market research to help ensure the survey delivers accurate results and AHDB is calling for as many producers as possible to get involved.

BMG will be calling producers directly, or you can register your interest on the BMG Research website.

All information collected will be used solely for the purpose of this market research and will not be shared with any other parties.