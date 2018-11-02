News

America’s pig farmers embrace One Health Day principles

In celebration of global One Health Day (3 November), America’s pig farmers will reaffirm their commitment to use antimicrobials responsibly as they do their part to reduce antibiotic resistance

This action supports producers’ core values of continuous improvement and doing what’s right for the health of people, pigs and the planet.

“Every day, US pig farmers work diligently to ensure their animal’s health and well-being while embracing environmental stewardship to mutually benefit all,” said National Pork Board President Steve Rommereim, a pig farmer from Alcester, South Dakota.

“One Health Day is a good opportunity to share with the public that we are committed to using antibiotics responsibly and to doing our part to reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance.”

One Health Day (#OneHealthDay) goals include drawing attention to the One Health Global Initiative, which is a collaborative effort to cultivate the connection between people, animals, plants and their shared environment to achieve the best health outcomes for all. A specific example within pork production is the focus on responsible antibiotic use among animal, human and environmental health disciplines and institutions to minimise antimicrobial resistance.

“There is no single factor driving antimicrobial resistance; it is a complex issue with human, animal and environmental health all contributing to the outcome,” said the National Pork Board’s Heather Fowler, DVM, Pork Checkoff director of producer and public health.

"That’s why a transdisciplinary approach like One Health is essential to ensure optimal health well into the future.”

As part of the third annual One Health Day, Fowler will present the keynote lecture at the 2018 Iowa One Health Symposium 3 November, at Iowa State University. The day-long event will bring together veterinary, medical and public health students and related professionals to discuss how the One Health approach can drive positive change across all sectors.

Fowler points to the pork industry’s embrace of One Health’s tenets as a major reason for her career path that’s led her to the National Pork Board.

“It was certainly a driving force behind my interest as a public health veterinarian to seek out proactive organisations, such as the National Pork Board, that take their responsibility to heart to meet important issues such as antimicrobial resistance head-on.”

In keeping with their ongoing path of continuous improvement, US pig farmers have allocated about $6.5 million of Checkoff funds to research related to antibiotic studies since 2000. In 2018 alone, the Pork Checkoff funded nearly $400,000 across multiple research areas to evaluate antibiotic alternatives and other methods to minimise on-farm antibiotic use.

The Pork Quality Assurance® Plus certification program, now approaching its third decade, is another example of the pork industry’s long-term commitment to antibiotic stewardship while maximising animal health and well-being. The National Pork Board also continues to collaborate with the US Center for Disease Control’s Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Challenge (#AMRChallenge). The yearlong effort provides an avenue for governments, private industries and non-governmental organisations worldwide to make formal commitments that further the progress against antimicrobial resistance.

“It’s in everyone’s best interests to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobials because they are extremely valuable tools,” Rommereim said.

“Pig farmers are committed to raising healthy hogs and to supplying safe, nutritious, affordable pork for US and global consumers. We’re all in this together.”

One Health Day helps broaden the discussion and shares pig farmers’ message with the public.

“You don’t have to be a health professional to participate or make an impact,” Fowler added.

“Pork producers implement One Health practices every day as they make production decisions on their farms and work to make a positive impact on the health of people, pigs and the planet.”