News

Minister MacAulay's agricultural trade mission to China could create opportunities for Canadian processors

CHINA - Canada and China are working to build a stronger relationship to create good, middle-class jobs and more opportunities for citizens in both countries

Quick facts

From 2015 to 2017, China's agri-food and seafood imports from Canada increased by 28 percent.

In 2017, China imported $8.6 billion worth of agricultural, agri-food and seafood products from Canada.

China is Canada's second largest trading partner in agriculture and food.

The fisheries and seafood expo includes over 30,000 visitors and 1,600 companies from 50 countries.

The 2017 agricultural trade mission to China generated over $300 million in new sales – blueberries, barley, ice wine and swine genetics.

Building on the success of previous agricultural visits to China, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay will lead his third trade mission to China to help grow the economy and create well-paying jobs for our farmers, processors and exporters. Canada will continue to advance market access and diversify trade opportunities in fast-growing Asian markets.

In the cities of Shanghai, Qingdao, and Beijing, Minister MacAulay will meet with industry and key government officials to raise the profile of Canadian agriculture, agri-food and seafood products, and build upon and expand relationships with China's growing e-commerce sector. The minister will be joined by a strong and diverse delegation of over 300 people, including agricultural leaders from the major sectors of our industry and provincial partners.

Minister MacAulay will also join Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr, at the Canada-China Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue (EFSD) to promote bilateral cooperation across a wide range of economic portfolios, including agriculture.

Minister MacAulay will attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as head of delegation for the Government of Canada, while providing direct support to the Canadian fish and seafood sector and 60 Canadian exhibitors at the China Fisheries and Seafood Expo (CFSE). He will also support the agricultural sector and over 80 Canadian companies at Food and Hotel China (FHC) in support of Canadian industry efforts to expand and strengthen business ties in China.

While CIIE is a brand new initiative by the Chinese government designed to expand and strengthen business ties between China and its international trading partners, CFSE and FHC are two of AAFC's longstanding Flagship trade shows which saw over 140 Canadian companies develop 7,000 business connections and produce $177 million in onsite and anticipated sales in 2017 alone.

While in China, Minister MacAulay will also participate in events organised by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), supported by the governments of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as part of pan-Atlantic Canada efforts to grow international trade and investment opportunities through the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

"The Government of Canada is very pleased with the continued cooperation between Canada and China. I look forward to taking part in agri-business events in China to showcase Canada's agri-food and fish and seafood sectors, help grow exports for Canadian products and strengthen the trading relationship between our two countries," said The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, minister of agriculture and agri-food

The Honorable Jim Carr, minister of international trade diversification added, "There has never been a better time for Canadian farmers and producers to sell their high-quality and world-renowned food products in fast-growing markets such as China. Exploring new ways to deepen our trade relationship and facilitating two-way trade with China will grow our economy and create jobs for the middle class. Canadian businesses of all sizes should have the confidence and access they need to take advantage of the opportunities this large market offers."

"The Atlantic region is known around the world for the quality of its food, including seafood, and Atlantic exports to the Chinese market have been growing at an impressive rate. I'm very optimistic that the region's innovative spirit and discerning tastes will appeal to Chinese consumers, which in turn will increase exports, grow the region's economy and create better-paying jobs for Atlantic Canadian workers and their families," concluded The Honourable Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Follow #CdnAgMission for the latest updates

As reported by the AAFC