ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Keep things simple and focused for success, says David Black winner

06 November 2018

British Pig Executive

Keeping things simple and focused will help keep the British pig industry fit for the future says the winner of this year’s David Black Award, Mick Sloyan

The award is presented to someone who has made a valuable and sustained contribution to the British pig industry and this year goes to Mick Sloyan.

Mick received his award today at an industry breakfast, attended by politicians, members of the House of Lords and industry leaders. It was presented by Lord Gardiner of Kimble, Defra Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity.

Mick said: “It was a surprise but I’m delighted and honoured that people feel that I’m good enough to win it. It’s not really about what I’ve done, though, it’s been about working as part of a fantastic team over the years. And if I’ve learnt anything in my career, it’s been to keep things simple. If people get it, the industry will continue to succeed.”

His 40-year career started in 1977 with the Meat and Livestock Commission (MLC). After becoming Sector Director of AHDB Pork (then BPEX), he helped steer the industry through some difficult times, including the sow stall ban, 1998 price crash, the loss of export markets after classical swine fever hit in 2000 and FMD in 2001.

Mick added: “Those in the sector who survived had a clear vision about what they wanted to do and how they wanted to succeed. We marketed aggressively, telling the story about high welfare and our highly professional industry. There was a real story to tell. We kept it simple, helped increase industry efficiency and helped people in the sector become more resilient.

“We also needed to find alternative markets which really kicked off our interest in exports and we decided to focus on China in 2004 where we achieved market access in 2011 – a real success story which continues to bear fruit.

“As a levy board today AHDB is very much viewed by the industry as an organisation that can make a positive contribution to its future.”

ThePigSite News Desk Read more BPEX News here
Production Management, Markets and Economics, Conferences & Events


Share This

News By

Related News

Open data and data-driven agriculture spotlighted at GODAN Forum

News from Denmark  06 November 2018

NOAH purpose expanded in new strategy

News from United Kingdom  06 November 2018

Minister MacAulay's agricultural trade mission to China could create opportunities for Canadian processors

News from China  05 November 2018

Vion Pork to hire expert in face of changes in Dutch pig farming

News from Netherlands  02 November 2018

America’s pig farmers embrace One Health Day principles

News from United States  02 November 2018

More News

Risk of porcine disease is higher with garbage feeding

News from United States   06 November 2018

Brexit and beyond: a strong future in animal health

News from United Kingdom   06 November 2018

International action to address antimicrobial resistance in animals

News from Global   05 November 2018

China reports 50th African swine fever case, found on farm in Hunan province

News from China   05 November 2018

Swine nutritionists called on to bridge the producer-consumer gap

News from Canada   05 November 2018

Genesus CEO predicts bright future for US pork

News from United States   05 November 2018

Remodelling project increases farrowing crate footprint

News from United States   05 November 2018

Robust and extremely versatile: the Vario 8L volume dispenser can dose from 100 g to 5 kg

News from European Union   05 November 2018

China tightens controls on pig transport to contain swine fever outbreaks

News from China   02 November 2018

University of Missouri receives $7.2 million to continue swine research

News from United Kingdom   02 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books