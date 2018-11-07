ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

14,760 pounds of pork patty products recalled due to metal contamination

07 November 2018

Ganaderos Borges Inc, a Naguabo, PR establishment, is recalling approximately 14,760 pounds of pork patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced

The raw pork patty items were produced on 26 October, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb cardboard boxes containing 54-3 oz pieces of “PORK PATTIES FOR INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY” bearing the Ganaderos Borges, Inc logo and stamped with a production date of “26 OCT 2018” and an expiration date of “16/11/18.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M32170” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Puerto Rico.

The problem was discovered, and FSIS was notified, on 2 November, 2018 when the firm received a consumer complaint from a school that received the product. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

