News

EU pig prices: price increases can be expected

While quotations remain unchanged for the most part in central and northern Europe, the South is tending towards weakness. However, positive trends are also being observed

Last week, demand for pigs mature for slaughter was already markedly up. Public holidays and missing days of slaughter last week kept in check the budding price fantasies in various EU member countries. As a consequence, unchanged prices were reported on from Germany, Denmark, Austria and Belgium

A positive projection emerged from the Netherlands last Friday (7 November). The Dutch Beurs price 2.0 went up by 2 cents due to the low quantities of live animals. On the other hand, the German internet pig auction impacted European prices on Friday, reporting an average price exceeding the current level of quotations. With their current 2 cents, the Dutch now take back their latest price decrease of calendar week 42. Yet, the Dutch quotation is still ranking fifth in the European price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping. The corrected British quotation has increased slightly but this is a result of currency fluctuations.

In southern Europe, the prices continue negatively. The Spanish, French and Italian quotations decreased further this week.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

The market participants’ mood is generally positive on the domestic pigs-mature-for-slaughter market. The marketers report decreasing quantities on offer at continuous high demand on the part of the slaughter companies. So, an increase of quotations may be expected for this week of slaughter.