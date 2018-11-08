News

ASF continues to run riot in China

China’s agriculture ministry confirms more cases of ASF across four provinces

It was confirmed on Wednesday (7 November) that a new outbreak of African swine fever was identified in the central province of Hubei.

The disease killed 4 out of 821 pigs in Luotian county, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

Today (8 November), three new cases have been confirmed on pig farms in Hunan, Jilin and Jiangxi provinces.

A combined total of 194 pigs were killed out of 1,093 in these three provinces, said the ministry.

Source: Reuters