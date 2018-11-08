ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Lean hog futures tumble due to high supplies and weak prices in US

08 November 2018

Chicago lean hog futures fell as much as 5 percent on Tuesday, under pressure from abundant supplies and weaker prices in the Midwestern cash hog market, traders and analysts said

Front-month December hog futures eased by the most since July, settling down the 3.000-cent daily price limit at 54.100 cents per pound. The February contract was down 2.725 cents to 61.400 cents, a decline 4.3 percent.

US pork exports to top market Mexico have declined for months after Mexico imposed tariffs on imports in response to American tariffs on steel and aluminium. Pork exports to China are down sharply this year due to the US-China trade war, and the declining shipments overseas left more supplies for the domestic market.

The outbreak of the highly contagious African swine fever in China has forced Chinese hog producers to cull herds. Analysts expect the disease to force China to import more pork, but that has not happened yet.

"We quit reacting positively to African swine fever," US Commodities analyst Don Roose said of the declines in hog futures. "The supply is big and demand has not changed."

Prices have declined three days in a row in the closely watched Iowa and southern Minnesota cash hog market, US Department of Agriculture data showed.

"The cash hog market tone remains weak with packers having little trouble meeting slaughter needs," brokerage Brock and Associates said in a note to clients.

Heavy calendar spread trading in both hogs and cattle remained a dominant factor as traders continued exiting front-month positions and roll into deferred months.

Wednesday was expected to be the first day of the five-session roll for funds tracking Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index. Some traders were adjusting positions to take advantage of potential opportunities during the so-called Goldman roll.

Both live and feeder cattle futures were narrowly mixed as prices stabilised after cattle contracts fell to the lowest levels in more than a month on Monday.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange December live cattle was up 0.100 cent to 115.425 cents per pound and CME January feeder cattle was up 0.175 cent to 146.600 cents.

Source: Reuters

Markets and Economics, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Exporters explore opportunities for UK pork in Taiwan

News from Taiwan  08 November 2018

Save dollars by adjusting drinkers in your pig barns

News from Canada  07 November 2018

EU pig prices: price increases can be expected

News from European Union  07 November 2018

NOAH purpose expanded in new strategy

News from United Kingdom  06 November 2018

Keep things simple and focused for success, says David Black winner

News from United Kingdom  06 November 2018

More News

ASF continues to run riot in China

News from China   08 November 2018

FAD expert fields questions of ASF diagnostic preparedness, surveillance and response

News from United States   08 November 2018

New scanning technique allows rapid identification of meat fraud

News from Global   08 November 2018

See it, do it, teach it: Veterinarian offers tips for caregiver training

News from United States   07 November 2018

14,760 pounds of pork patty products recalled due to metal contamination

News from United States   07 November 2018

BigFarmNet statistics tool for sow managers: monitoring the entire production cycle

News from European Union   07 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: EuroTier

News from European Union   06 November 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter November 2018

News from European Union   06 November 2018

Risk of porcine disease is higher with garbage feeding

News from United States   06 November 2018

Open data and data-driven agriculture spotlighted at GODAN Forum

News from Denmark   06 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals