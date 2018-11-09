News

2019 Nuffield Farming Scholars announced

The Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust (NFST) has announced the appointment of the 2019 Nuffield Scholars, who are to commence their studies and travels in next year

The nineteen Scholars, who come from across UK agriculture, food and rural industries, will have the opportunity to travel for at least eight weeks in order to investigate their topic fully and explore global practices.

“UK agriculture is entering a period of unprecedented change, environmentally, socially and politically,” says Mike Vacher, Nuffield Director. “Our 2019 Scholars were selected from a strong set of applicants for their ability to lead positive change in farming, food, horticulture and other rural sectors, as well as their potential to inspire others during their scholarships and beyond.

“Their scholarships will allow Scholars to devote time to their particular subject while drawing on the Nuffield network which will put them in touch with world class experts in their chosen subjects. This is only possible due to bursary funding from NFST’s generous sponsors.”

The Scholarships will be formally awarded at the Nuffield Farming Conference in Glasgow in late November, after which the Scholars will commence their 18-month long studies.

“We have a diverse range of study topics this year and, on behalf of the Trust, I’d like to wish the 2019 Scholars the very best of luck. I know that they have the ability to help British agriculture develop and thrive in a new challenging chapter,” adds Mike.

The 2019 Nuffield Farming Scholars

Ed Barnston (Cheshire, West Midlands)

Topic: ‘Estate Management - benchmarking success’

Generously supported jointly by The Worshipful Company of Farmers and Savills

Dan Burdett (Sussex, South East)

Topic: ‘Increasing productivity through increasing diversity on UK dairy farms’

Generously supported by McDonald’s Restaurants

Hannah Eastaugh (Leicestershire, East Midlands)

Topic: ‘What is next for UK free range egg production in a growing & increasingly welfare conscious market?’

Generously supported by The BEMB Trust

Heidi Hall (Yorkshire, Northern)

Topic: ‘The Power of the Microbiome to produce Happy, Healthy Pigs’

Generously supported by The John Oldacre Foundation

Chris Harrap (Yorkshire, Northern)

Topic: ‘Tourism/education diversification for pig farms - can indoor housing be made visually pleasing to the uninformed public, to encourage engagement?’

Generously supported by The John Oldacre Foundation

Claire Hodge (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Topic: ‘Connectivity in seed potato supply chains'

Generously supported by The MacRobert Trust

Alice Jones (Leicestershire, East Midlands)

Topic: ‘Understanding varieties, husbandry techniques and best practice in the commercial cultivation of elders for the UK elderflower processing industries’

Generously supported jointly by Thatchers Cider and The John Longwill's Agricultural Scheme

Mark Little (Craigavon, Northern Ireland)

Topic: ‘Feeding for health, combating antimicrobial resistance’

Generously supported by The Thomas Henry Foundation

Sam Martin (Hampshire, South East)

Topic: ‘How can a greater focus on key profit drivers be facilitated by automation and innovation in grass-based systems?’

Generously supported by The Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust as a Clyde Higgs Scholarship

Penny Montgomerie (Ayr, Scotland)

Topic: ‘What role should Young Farmer groups play in shaping the future of British Agriculture?’

Generously supported by The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland

Grace O’Gorman (Greater London, South East)

Topic: ‘Animal medicine best practice, unlocking the potential for UK farming’

Generously supported by the AHDB

Sarah Pick (Yorkshire, Northern)

Topic: ‘Replacement heifer strategies for a productive and profitable suckler herd’

Generously supported by The Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Worshipful Company of Butchers

John Remnant (Leicestershire, East Midlands)

Topic: ‘Ensuring the veterinary profession meets the needs of livestock agriculture now and in the future’

Generously supported by The Trehane Trust

Vicky Robinson (Oxfordshire, Central)

Topic: ‘Farmer to Farmer Knowledge Exchange: Relevance, Challenges and Future Direction’

Generously supported by The Central Region Farmers Trust

James Smaldon (Devon, South West)

Topic: ‘The future of precision poultry farming and strategies to ensure best possible animal welfare’

Generously supported by The Three Counties Agricultural Society and McDonald’s Restaurants

James Standen (Northumberland, Northern)

Topic: ‘Achieving excellence in university and college farms. Implementing best practice from home and abroad’

Generously supported by The John Oldacre Foundation

Charlie Steer (Cheshire, West Midlands)

Topic: ‘The Circular Farm. Minimising input for maximum output in a mixed farming system’

Generously supported by The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust

Richard Walker (Dumfriesshire, Scotland)

Topic: ‘Turning British Dairying Optimism Into Commercial Reality - Identifying and Exploiting Post Brexit Dairy Export Markets’

Generously supported jointly by The Food Chain Scholarship and The Young Nuffield (Bob Matson)Award

Duncan Williams (Devon, South West)

Topic: ‘How to get the whole UK dairy industry using antibiotics responsibly’

Generously supported jointly by The Dartington Cattle Breeding Trust and The Richard Lawes Foundation