News

Pig & Poultry Fair wins national award

The Technical Events Team at Grandstand Stoneleigh Events were delighted to be awarded the organising team of the year at a prestigious event at London’s Honourable Artillery Company last week

The team won the award for organising the Royal Agricultural Society of England’s 2018 British Pig & Poultry Fair, the leading professional business event for the sectors which takes place at the NAEC Stoneleigh.

The judges praised the collaborative approach of the team who constantly strive to deliver the greatest possible value for visitors and exhibitors alike, keeping the event relevant and working closely with industry bodies and organisations.

“This award is well deserved and recognises all the hard work which goes on behind the scenes to deliver the Fair to such a high standard,” says Andrew Lazenby, chief executive at the Royal Agricultural Society of England. “We know our events are in good hands with Alice and her team.”

Feedback from the 2018 Fair has some very impressive statistics; 97% of visitors rated their visit to the event as good or excellent and 80% planned to make changes to their business as a result of their visit – testament that the Fair is working for pig and poultry producers.

Exhibitors had a good event too with 100% of exhibitors meeting most or all of their objectives of exhibiting and 95% rating the organisation of the Fair as good or excellent.

“We feel extremely privileged to organise the British Pig & Poultry Fair and are really pleased to win this award for the industry as a whole,” says Alice Bell, Head of the Technical Events Team.

“We might be a specialist sector, but it is great to see our industry event getting recognised at a national level. We really want to thank everyone who helped make the 2018 Fair such a success, from all the exhibitors who built fabulous stands, to the visitors who travelled to Stoneleigh and everyone in between.”

Held in May at the NAEC Stoneleigh, the Fair attracts over 370 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors, who attend to see what is new, gather advice and hear from the experts. Planning is already under way for the next Fair taking place on 12th & 13th May 2020, which promises to be even better still!