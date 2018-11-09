ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

US pork, soybean and corn join forces for sustainability research

09 November 2018

The National Pork Board (NPB), United Soybean Board (USB) and National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a sustainability research platform that will benefit all three organisations and their producers

This research programme will include the sharing of completed research, coordination on current and planned research and define ways to share and communicate results with each organisation’s members.

Leadership from the three commodity groups agree that it is prudent to consider specific ways in which they might work together more effectively to ensure alignment and collaboration in sustainability research and how the results can and will be communicated and shared.

“Sustainability is defined by the We CareSM ethical principles pork producers established over 10 years ago,” said National Pork Board President Steve Rommereim, a pig farmer from Alcester, South Dakota.

“Joining in the efforts of two other organisations, as a collective group we can more effectively spend producer dollars to achieve the goals we can all believe in and support. Without one, we wouldn’t have the other.”

An overarching goal of proactive, continuous improvement is a shared focus among pork, soybean and corn producers.

“Most farmers are invested in multiple commodities and invested in more than one of our organisations, so it’s important that we are collaborating wherever we can,” said Lewis Bainbridge, USB chair and soybean and livestock farmer from South Dakota.

“We need to be supportive of one another, especially now when there’s more interest in what we’re doing to produce our commodities. We need to be looking at the big picture of how our commodities work together and take that a step further.”

Through combined communications efforts and outreach, the organisations can increase the education, capacity and motivation of pig and grain farmers to adopt conservation measures that deliver benefits to the environment and to farm resilience and profitability.

“NCGA’s targeted focus - whether it’s policy, market development or research – is to grind more corn and do it profitably. However, in areas like sustainability and research where we share goals and values in our industry, it is just plain smart to work in collaboration,” said Lynn Chrisp, NCGA president of Hastings, Nebraska.

“This memorandum will encourage increased communications, further sharing of staff and funding resources, pool expertise, and ultimately makes us all more effective.”

A task force of farmer representatives from NPB, USB and NCGA will be formed and, with support from each organisation, will be responsible for managing and evaluating the activities outlined in the MOU. Additionally, the task force will track progress and evaluate the value and impact of the MOU upon completion of all activities.

Further Reading

Read more about corn and soybeans in swine feed by reading our notes on nutrition.

Markets and Economics, Sustainability, Crop


Share This

News By

Related News

2019 Nuffield Farming Scholars announced

News from United Kingdom  09 November 2018

Exporters explore opportunities for UK pork in Taiwan

News from Taiwan  08 November 2018

Lean hog futures tumble due to high supplies and weak prices in US

News from United States  08 November 2018

EU pig prices: price increases can be expected

News from European Union  07 November 2018

Open data and data-driven agriculture spotlighted at GODAN Forum

News from Denmark  06 November 2018

More News

Pig & Poultry Fair wins national award

News from United Kingdom   09 November 2018

World Reference laboratory for Foot-and-Mouth Disease celebrates 60th Anniversary

News from United Kingdom   09 November 2018

ESF might not be the best choice for your farm

News from United States   09 November 2018

Innovative slat anchor can be positioned without special tools

News from European Union   09 November 2018

Ileitis: Is it possible to control in baby pigs without antibiotics?

News from United States   08 November 2018

ASF continues to run riot in China

News from China   08 November 2018

FAD expert fields questions of ASF diagnostic preparedness, surveillance and response

News from United States   08 November 2018

New scanning technique allows rapid identification of meat fraud

News from Global   08 November 2018

See it, do it, teach it: Veterinarian offers tips for caregiver training

News from United States   07 November 2018

Save dollars by adjusting drinkers in your pig barns

News from Canada   07 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books