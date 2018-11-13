ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU pig prices: disappointing after failing price increase in Germany

13 November 2018
The European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market is unmoving this current week of slaughter

Many market participants feel quite surprised by the unchanged quotations’. Starting from Germany, exceptionally high demand for live pigs was recorded last week of slaughter. Thus, market participants at home and abroad have been expecting the German leading quotation to increase and the respective impetus to arise in the European environment. Expecting increasing trends in Germany, the Dutch quotation also went up by 2 cents last week.

However, the reality was very different. After the Vion slaughter company announced an unchanged payment price for the new week of slaughter in Germany, there was no room for price increase. In the Netherlands, the prices were also unchanged. In the end, nothing changed, and throughout Europe the majority of pigs-for-slaughter remained unchanged.

It seems that in Spain the seasonal price decrease has reached rock-bottom. The Spanish quotation went down only slightly and is thus maintaining the leading rank in the European price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

At the beginning of the week, the local pigs-mature-for-slaughter market appears stable. Yet, the feeling of disappointment over the unchanging quotations is still obvious.

 

