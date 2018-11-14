ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

National Pork Board and US Meat Export Federation to partner on Pork 2040

14 November 2018

The National Pork Board, the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have announced that they will engage in a foresight-based marketing study called Pork 2040

The study will investigate changing consumer attitudes and trends in developed and emerging US pork export markets in 17 defined countries.

“Previous international marketing studies centered only on quantitative statistics to define demand, production and market access,” said Bill Luckey, chair of the Checkoff’s International Marketing committee and a pork producer from Columbus, Nebraska.

“This unique effort will be more comprehensive, investigating the relevant qualitative factors that shape consumer opinion and hence markets. The study will focus on forecasting the pork and pork-product demand landscape over the next several decades to help determine where best to invest our limited Checkoff resources.”

In addition to analysing linear consumer trends, the Pork 2040 research will assess trends in the development of new production and marketing technologies, as well as in growing environmental concerns and in emerging legal, trade and regulatory regimes around the globe.

“Comprehensive research is vital to our international marketing planning and forecasting in order to stay ahead of the curve,” Luckey said.

“We must take proactive steps to market products in both current and emerging markets well into the future.”

China, which has a growing and increasingly urban population base, will be the first country studied through the Pork 2040 lens. A research platform will be developed to enable the US pork industry to design and implement a long-term strategy for US pork consumption in China and to add context to one of the most critical export markets.

“By forecasting where pork and pork product demand is heading in China, the Pork Checkoff and its partners can return value to US pig farmers through a defined and united focus on growing export demand,” said Craig Morris, vice president of international marketing for the Pork Checkoff.

The Emerging Markets Program will provide initial funding for the project. This funding will enable teams of experts to assess consumer trends, attitudes and behaviours that influence China’s food system needs and the subsequent ability to increase US exports into the region.

“Pork 2040 will help decision-makers in business, government and non-profit organisations understand and accommodate the myriad challenges facing our pork industry stakeholders,” Morris said.

“Challenges routinely surface from ever-evolving factors that affect the global food system, and we need to be better informed about circumstances potentially within our control and influence.”

Contractors interested in submitting proposals for this market should click here to download the request for proposals and submit their bid.

 

