ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

"We need you to handle antimicrobials with care," says OIE

14 November 2018

The World Organisation for Animal Health kicks off World Antibiotics Awareness Week 2018 with a call to action for all animal health stakeholders: “We all have a role to play to protect these invaluable medicines”

To support these efforts, the OIE has developed the WE NEED YOU communication campaign to help stakeholders protect the efficacy and availability of antimicrobials by promoting the actions to be implemented by each player. The complete toolkit, built on the basis of the OIE international Standards, is now available on the WE NEED YOU campaign website.

To welcome the beginning of World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2018, the OIE calls upon all animal health stakeholders, from veterinary services and policy makers to industry to veterinarians and farmers.

"We all have a role to play to ensure antimicrobials are handled with care"

The emergence of antimicrobial resistance is a major concern, said the OIE in their news release, and effective medicines to control and treat animal and human diseases may soon no longer work. "Animals count on us all to ensure that we preserve and protect the future of these crucial medicines."

The updated OIE campaign and new website provides stakeholders with actionable key messages to handle antimicrobials prudently and responsibly. This is part of a joint Tripartite effort between the OIE, FAO and WHO since the inaugural week in 2015.

"Join us in the fight against antimicrobial resistance by discovering the actions animal health stakeholders can take to protect the efficacy of antimicrobials, follow the OIE international Standards, and unlock key messages to promote behaviour change," they said.

World Antibiotics Awareness Week 2018 follows the 2nd OIE Global Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance and Prudent Use of Antimicrobial Agents in Animals where representatives from all animal health sectors gathered in Marrakesh, Morocco to renew their commitment to the fight against antimicrobial resistance. The engagement of participants, country representatives and the OIE resulted in recommendations to be adopted from the conference, which represent the common action of all animal health stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of livestock production and the maintenance of terrestrial and aquatic animal health and welfare.

To strengthen international collaboration and coordination, the recommendations engage all stakeholders in surveillance and monitoring of antimicrobial use and resistance, engage stakeholders to strengthen the economic case for sustainable investment, build national capacities of Member countries, encourage priority research initiatives, and expand communication activities within national action plans to involve all stakeholders.

 

Explore the tools and discover what role each animal health stakeholder can play

 

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Government & Regulatory, Sustainability, Antibiotic


Share This

News By

Related News

Positive Pork CRC outcomes outlined

News from Australia  14 November 2018

China's top pig farming firm to follow new lower protein feed standards

News from China  14 November 2018

Antibiotic stewardship: a conscious choice for US pig farmers

News from United States  13 November 2018

Trump's trade war plunging demand for chicken as cheap pork fills the shelves

News from United States  13 November 2018

African swine fever found in animal feed raises China's contagion risk

News from China  12 November 2018

More News

National Pork Board and US Meat Export Federation to partner on Pork 2040

News from United States   14 November 2018

Flies ‘possible route’ of African swine fever spread

News from Global   14 November 2018

Upgrade your farm’s fire safety

News from United States   14 November 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Spain

News from Spain   13 November 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: why is African swine fever a notifiable disease?

News from Canada   13 November 2018

EU pig prices: disappointing after failing price increase in Germany

News from European Union   13 November 2018

Pork producers encouraged to regularly audit drug inventories

News from Canada   12 November 2018

US pork forecast lower than expected

News from United States   12 November 2018

US pork, soybean and corn join forces for sustainability research

News from United States   09 November 2018

Pig & Poultry Fair wins national award

News from United Kingdom   09 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books