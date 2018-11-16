ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Penang state govt committed to implementation of Pig Farming Enactment 2016

16 November 2018

The Penang state government remains committed to implementing the Pig Farming Enactment 2016, aiding pig farmers in converting their farms into closed systems before the regulation is fully enforced on 1 January 2020

According to The Star Online, Penang Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said several programmes had been facilitated to ensure all pig farms are compliant with the new regulation by 1 January 2020.

This includes granting an exemption of planning permission (with condition) to about 182 pig farmers until 31 December this year.

He said among the exemption agreed during the state exco meeting were existing pig farmers who haven't yet relocated their farms, pig farmers who haven't yet upgraded their biogas facilities and pig farmers who are yet to apply (cut off 31 December).

“There are also other exemptions being agreed to enable pig farmers in the state to convert their piggeries into a closed system.

“Other than that, various briefing programmes have been held every year, such as the Pig Farmers Programme in every district to explain matters related to the enactment, the usage of antimicrobials, as well as home-mixer registration.

“In an effort to increase the interest of pig farmers to practise good plantation practice, the Quality and Safe Animal Product Seminar and the promotion of DVS Certification were held,” he said in a statement.

In September, The Star reported a source saying that the state government had said the pig farm in Gertak Sanggul on Penang island had a retention pond to treat waste, yet it dumped raw pig dung into the bay.

Dr Bahardin said that a meeting with pig breeders was held in September to explain the Planning Permission Exemption.

“With all these efforts, pig farmers must change and practise the closed system so that pollution caused by the industry can be contained and avoided.

“The implementation of the enactment can also help the state government to regulate such activities,” he said.

ThePigSite News Desk

Waste Management, Biodigestion & Biofuels, Government & Regulatory, Environmental Management, Water, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


