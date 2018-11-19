ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

China reports new ASF cases

19 November 2018

China has confirmed new outbreaks of African swine fever in four provincial level regions, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Saturday

On a farm in Shanghai, 50 pigs were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 11 confirmed dead, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.

Outbreaks were also confirmed in the provinces of Jiangxi, Yunnan and Sichuan, with at least 23 pigs confirmed dead, it added.

Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning province. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.

ThePigSite News Desk

Top image via Shutterstock

Pig Health, Production Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Slaughter, African Swine Fever, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

Phasing out pig tail docking in the EU - present state, challenges and possibilities

News from European Union  20 November 2018

PRRS vaccine can overcome maternal immunity in newborn piglets

News from Global  20 November 2018

No better Brexit deal available, EU ministers tell Britain

News from United Kingdom  20 November 2018

Pork producers support USMCA

News from United States  19 November 2018

Pork ban poses threat to potential Taiwan-US trade deal

News from Taiwan  19 November 2018

More News

Hog Slat’s E-Z Clean Corner enables efficiency in chain feeding systems

News from United States   19 November 2018

Newly released VivoVitall research

News from United States   19 November 2018

New blow to China as African swine fever found in wild boar

News from China   19 November 2018

Farmers are frontline defenders against antimicrobial resistance

News from Global   19 November 2018

New report shows progress in achieving farm antibiotic targets

News from United Kingdom   18 November 2018

Major Chinese pork producer commits to higher welfare for pigs

News from China   18 November 2018

Pig producers urged to enter 2019 EU PiG Grand Prix

News from European Union   18 November 2018

Penang state govt committed to implementation of Pig Farming Enactment 2016

News from Malaysia   16 November 2018

China offers promise for Canadian pork

News from Canada   16 November 2018

US pork exports still facing headwinds

News from United States   16 November 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Animal Welfare Science, Husbandry and Ethics: The Evolving Story of Our Relationship with Farm Animals - 5m Books