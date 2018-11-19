News

Newly released VivoVitall research

For decades, most swine feeding programs have utilised a dietary acidifier in the initial diets post-weaning to help improve gastrointestinal functionality and animal performance.

DSM Nutritional Products has developed an ultra-pure form of benzoic acid called VevoVitall that, when used as a feed acidifier, more effectively supports beneficial intestinal microflora and enhances nutrient digestibility in weaned nursery pigs.

Over the past five years, DSM conducted 10 individual trials [1-2] involving over 4,000 pigs, under a wide range of university and commercial settings, to evaluate the performance impact that VevoVitall has on weaned pigs compared to rations that do not include an acidifier*.

Key Trial Takeaways

On weighted average**, VevoVitall delivered the following performance impacts on weaned pigs:

6% improvement in average daily gain

2.9% improvement in average daily feed intake

2.4% improvement in feed conversion

“This research speaks to DSM’s long-standing commitment to bringing innovation to the swine industry,” said Jonathan Bergstrom, Ph.D., senior swine technical support manager. “VevoVitall is one of a number of swine products DSM offers, and is focused on post-weaning nursery performance. Other innovations within our swine product offerings include HiPhos, a leading industry phytase, and Hy-D, a vitamin D supplement, as well as our full portfolio of vitamins.”

*One trial did include an acid in the control diet. All other control diets were not acidified.

**Trial result averages weighted based on the number of pigs in each trial.

