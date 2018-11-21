News

Red tractor launches bid to become flagship of British food and farming

A huge step in Red Tractor’s evolution has been announced as the assurance scheme bids to become the flagship of British food and farming

In what is one of the most significant moves in its 19-year history, Red Tractor has set out how it will create new standards to sit alongside its core offering.

The 'Modular Standards' will expand the breadth of production systems to include, among others, organic production and farms with a focus on higher animal welfare.



"Our vision is that Red Tractor is seen by shoppers, farmers and the food industry as the flagship of British food and farming." Red Tractor Chief Executive Jim Moseley

The announcement was made on the eve of the scheme’s first ever television advert being aired.

The £1.5m campaign has now been broadcast to millions of viewers more than 2,500 times.

Chief Executive Jim Moseley has also detailed how Red Tractor will introduce a risk-based inspection regime targeting poorer-performing farms with more unannounced visits.

Mr Moseley says the three headline changes are vital components in maintaining the trust of consumers and promoting the high standards of UK farming and food production.

He added that the announcement should be seen by the supply chain as "one of the most exciting in Red Tractor’s history" and said it put the scheme in a great position at a time when Brexit posed challenges to British food and farming.

"Red Tractor is already a world-leading assurance scheme; however, we are constantly strengthening our standards in line with scientific advances and consumer demand," he said.

"We know shoppers are increasingly looking for more informed choice and simple signposts to traceable, safe and responsibly produced food, which is why we are looking to grow our reputation and increase the breadth of what we offer.

"Increasing confidence in Red Tractor and the entire UK food industry is vital, particularly as we approach Brexit."

A stronger farm inspection programme with more unannounced visits was introduced to the pig sector in November and will be rolled out across the industry in 2019.

With the goal of every member meeting every standard 365 days of the year, the risk-based approach will trigger more inspections without warning for farmers with a poor record of compliance during their farm assessment.

The strengthened inspection regime is designed to reinforce trust in the logo at a time when consumers are being told, via a large-scale advertising campaign, that food produced by assured farms is safe, traceable and farmed with care.

ThePigSite News Desk