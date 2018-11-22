News

Genesus Global Mega Producers: The Hanor Company

The Hanor Company celebrates another year on the Global Mega Producer list. This is not surprising as the management team has been together since the start (1996).

The focus has always been on revenue per sow per year combined with high herd health and animal husbandry.

The Hanor Company started in 1996 and is part of the Triumph food system. Hanor has 225 dedicated employees. Growing in all areas of production is an integral part of the company’s overall plan.

This past year Hanor grew 30,000 sows, from 70,000 to 100,000, with Nurseries and Finishers following. The company is doing business in multiple states. This year will also see the addition of the second shift at the Triumph/Seaboard Foods (STF) plant in Sioux City Iowa.

The Hanor Company is an integrated food company producing premium pork products for both domestic and international markets.

Merl Mortenson Managing Partner of Hanor, receives the GMP plaque from Tom Stinson, Genesus Inc

PORK — it’s a global business. No matter the size or location of your hog operation, the name of the game is to sell pounds of pork. The good news is the world loves pork. As the most consumed animal protein, people are selecting pork 40% of the time.

Twenty-seven pork producers owning 8.22 million sows can claim the title of Global Mega Producers for 2017. The Mega Global Producers are as diverse as their geographic location