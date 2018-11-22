News

Register now for ‘Science and Practice of Pig Production’ course

Registration is open for applicants to join the 'Science and Practice of Pig Production' course

Pork CRC will support the registration costs and Australian Pork Limited the travel and accommodation costs for the first 15 producers, or their staff, who register for the 2019 ‘Science and Practice of Pig Production’ course, which runs from February 4 to February 14, 2018 at the Roseworthy campus of the University of Adelaide.

The popular course covers everything about pork production, plus the latest technologies and information on reproduction, nutrition, health and production in general. It includes visits to a piggery, abattoir and Al centre and practical demonstrations on Al, heat detection, sample collection and disease diagnosis.

According to Course Convenor Will van Wettere, University of Adelaide, positive feedback from previous participants suggests it’s not to be missed and can be career changing.

Pork CRC’s ‘The Science and Practice of Pig Production’ 2018 course at Roseworthy was attended by 44 people, comprising 18 University of Adelaide undergraduates and 22 industry representatives from South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales, plus four participants from New Zealand.

“The course provides participants with a strong understanding of all aspects of pig production, from conception through to processing and it encompasses all the management required in between,” Dr van Wettere said.

Topics covered include: reproductive physiology, breeding herd management, effluent management, nutrition, health, meat quality, quality assurance and marketing.

A range of guest speakers will be involved in the 2019 course, including veterinary consultant Dr Jon Bartsch, Dr Emma Greenwood, University of Adelaide, Tony Edwards and his ACE Livestock Consulting team, Prof Frank Dunshea, University of Melbourne, Dr Kate Plush, SunPork Farms and members of the APL team, including Steve Miller and Andrew Robertson.

To enquire and register: Dr van Wettere, email william.vanwettere@adelaide.edu.au or telephone 08 8313 7911 or 0423 155 750.

ThePigSite News Desk