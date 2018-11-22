ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Magapor, once again in EuroTier

22 November 2018

Magapor S.L., Spanish company specialised in swine reproduction has participated one more edition in EuroTier, main European fair in animal farming and international reference. Indeed, it is open to companies dedicated to cattle, swine, sheep/goat and poultry farming, as well as aquaculture, both German and from the rest of the world.

The 2018 edition has been held from the 13th to the 16th of November, and, according to DLG Service GmbH, organising company from the agricultural sector, these have been the results in numbers:

  • 2,586 exhibitors (1,517 of them international from 60 countries)
  • more than 260,000 sqm exhibition space (3 mill. sq ft)
  • 154,948 visitors (46.742 international) from 141 countries worldwide

Magapor personnel that travelled to Hanover (Germany) took advantage of such an important fair to show Magapor´s technology, services and range of innovative products for the swine artificial insemination. As a novelty, the I+D+i Biotecnology &Veterinarian Department launched this year Spermax, High Performance semen extender that allows the sperm cell reach the oocyte under the optimal maturity conditions at the point of fertilisation.

Besides, Magapor would like to thank all members of the swine sector that visited their booth in EuroTier, hoping that they could enjoy their hospitality. Thus, everybody is summoned for the 2020 edition, which will be hold from November 17th to 20th, to once again count on their attendance and share experience.

For more information about Magapor visit https://www.magapor.com/en/

